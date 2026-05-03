Stunning Before & After Photos Prove How Much Dylan Dreyer Has Changed

Dylan Dreyer has been a fixture of NBC's the "Today" show for many years, having joined the network all the way back in 2012. Since then, to say that she's had a glow-up would be a massive understatement. In addition to Dylan Dreyer's makeup routine receiving a major upgrade, the years have generally just been good to the meteorologist as far as her appearance is concerned (we imagine Dylan Dreyer's lesser-known sporty side has something to do with that). Still, she's also changed quite a bit too, and stunning before-and-after photos prove just how far Dreyer has come since her earliest days at NBC.

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The photo on the left was taken at the official "Today" Labor Day concert in New York City in September 2013. At the time, Dreyer was just one year into her tenure at the hit news program. Meanwhile, the photo on the right was snapped nearly 12 years later, in June 2025, when Dreyer hosted a SiriusXM Radio special, also in New York City. Although it's unmistakably still the meteorologist, between her graceful aging and the changes she made to how she does her hair and makeup, the glow-up is undeniable.

Dreyer's straight, side-swept blonde hair arguably suits her a lot more than the wavy 'do she used to sport, and the TV personality has definitely learned to wield mascara in a way that's eye-catching without being distracting too. But we suppose that when you spend years on television, you quickly get a sense of what works for you and what doesn't.