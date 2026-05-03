Stunning Before & After Photos Prove How Much Dylan Dreyer Has Changed
Dylan Dreyer has been a fixture of NBC's the "Today" show for many years, having joined the network all the way back in 2012. Since then, to say that she's had a glow-up would be a massive understatement. In addition to Dylan Dreyer's makeup routine receiving a major upgrade, the years have generally just been good to the meteorologist as far as her appearance is concerned (we imagine Dylan Dreyer's lesser-known sporty side has something to do with that). Still, she's also changed quite a bit too, and stunning before-and-after photos prove just how far Dreyer has come since her earliest days at NBC.
The photo on the left was taken at the official "Today" Labor Day concert in New York City in September 2013. At the time, Dreyer was just one year into her tenure at the hit news program. Meanwhile, the photo on the right was snapped nearly 12 years later, in June 2025, when Dreyer hosted a SiriusXM Radio special, also in New York City. Although it's unmistakably still the meteorologist, between her graceful aging and the changes she made to how she does her hair and makeup, the glow-up is undeniable.
Dreyer's straight, side-swept blonde hair arguably suits her a lot more than the wavy 'do she used to sport, and the TV personality has definitely learned to wield mascara in a way that's eye-catching without being distracting too. But we suppose that when you spend years on television, you quickly get a sense of what works for you and what doesn't.
Dylan Dreyer is still shaking up her image
The stunning transformation of Dylan Dreyer — professionally, physically, or otherwise — is something that does not appear to be lost on the woman herself. As the meteorologist declared while giving a commencement speech at her alma mater, Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, in May 2025, "Life is a constant work in progress," (via Today). During her speech, Dreyer also offered some life and career advice to the new crop of graduates: "Always work toward the next thing. It gives you the drive to keep going, to keep trying. [...] Say yes to anything and everything. Whether it's in your wheelhouse or not. Use this time in your life to work your butt off [...] even if it's not exactly what you want to be doing." And while your mileage may vary on that advice as far as the professional side is concerned, the fact that she looks more gorgeous now than she did over a decade prior makes us inclined to let her cook.
At any rate, the TV personality appears to be practicing what she preaches in that regard. Despite her long tenure as a co-host of the "Today" show, Dreyer is indeed still actively shaking up her image, as we've already laid out, and adding to her wheelhouse. For example, in April 2025, she ventured into the podcasting space with a parenting-focused program called "The Parent Chat." And, while delving into what inspired the show in March 2025, she once again made it clear that her personal evolution is a constant. "I've learned a lot in my years as a parent— mostly, that I don't have it all figured out yet," Dreyer explained in the trailer (via YouTube).