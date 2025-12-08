Photo Of A Young Dylan Dreyer Proves Her Makeup Routine Has Received A Major Upgrade

The "Today" show's Dylan Dreyer is pretty on-point when it comes to her makeup looks. The NBC News meteorologist seems to have her cosmetics routine down to a science, resulting in understated yet flattering looks that highlight her natural beauty and down-to-earth appeal. But Dreyer wasn't always a master with the makeup brush, as evidenced by a throwback pic she posted on Instagram in September 2025.

In the totally retro look Dreyer rocked in her younger photo, she's giving full glam with a red lip and lots of rosy blush on her cheeks. Her eyeshadow game was something else too, as it appears she was going for a smokey eye, and seemingly gave JD Vance a run for his money in the eyeliner department. Dreyer, who turned 44 in 2025, looks to be a young teen in the throwback picture, which made her over-the-top makeup feel a little too mature. Her metal braces were a dead giveaway as to just how young she really was, despite her dolled-up face and her feathery brunette curls. "I was probably only about 12, which is funny 'cause I look like I'm about 35," Dreyer quipped about the pic on "Today."