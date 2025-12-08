Photo Of A Young Dylan Dreyer Proves Her Makeup Routine Has Received A Major Upgrade
The "Today" show's Dylan Dreyer is pretty on-point when it comes to her makeup looks. The NBC News meteorologist seems to have her cosmetics routine down to a science, resulting in understated yet flattering looks that highlight her natural beauty and down-to-earth appeal. But Dreyer wasn't always a master with the makeup brush, as evidenced by a throwback pic she posted on Instagram in September 2025.
In the totally retro look Dreyer rocked in her younger photo, she's giving full glam with a red lip and lots of rosy blush on her cheeks. Her eyeshadow game was something else too, as it appears she was going for a smokey eye, and seemingly gave JD Vance a run for his money in the eyeliner department. Dreyer, who turned 44 in 2025, looks to be a young teen in the throwback picture, which made her over-the-top makeup feel a little too mature. Her metal braces were a dead giveaway as to just how young she really was, despite her dolled-up face and her feathery brunette curls. "I was probably only about 12, which is funny 'cause I look like I'm about 35," Dreyer quipped about the pic on "Today."
Dylan Dreyer has shared her skincare tips
The ladies from the "Today" show are stunning without makeup, and that includes Dylan Dreyer. The NBC personality has even given fans some insight into her skincare routine over the years. In 2019, she touted the benefits of using a jade roller during an episode of "Today," even getting her co-hosts to give the beauty tool a try. "I've used it for the last three days and I feel like a better person," Dreyer shared.
In August 2025, Dreyer gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her makeup routine in preparation to appear on-air. In an Instagram video for "Today Show Radio," she sat in her makeup chair while getting her hair and face camera-ready. As professionals helped her primp, Dreyer explained, "If you come in while I'm getting my makeup done, chances are [makeup artist] Vadee will be putting eyeliner on." She then explained that to achieve her look, it took more than one application. "It's layers. Layers, baby!" she said good-naturedly. She also alluded to the fact that her stage makeup was meant to withstand hours under hot lights. "Oh yes, this will last," Dreyer said. "This will last 'til 9 p.m."