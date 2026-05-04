Photos Of Charlize Theron's Best Fashion Moments From Her 40s

Academy-Award winning actor Charlize Theron has come so far in her career since her breakout 1997 role in "The Devil's Advocate." A Hollywood staple for three decades, Theron has stunned at every phase of her career, never letting tragedy throughout her life get the best of her. The star turned 50 in 2025, but her 40s were arguably one of her most impactful decades for fashion.

Theron has had some stunning transformations over the course of her career, whether it be by transforming into a serial killer and earning the Oscar for her role in 2003's "Monster," or revamping the "Mad Max" franchise through her depiction of Furiosa in "Mad Max: Fury Road." Her versatility on screen is only matched by her red carpet and street style, pulling dozens of impressive looks over her career.

While Theron has never been married (by choice), the proud mom of two adopted daughters has broken both stereotypes about "dressing like a mom" as well as dressing for her age. With her hardcore training regimen for numerous roles, Theron has always stunned regardless of the date on the camera, successfully navigating an industry so fixated on youth and challenging its inherent ageism. From red carpet premieres to the front row at runway shows, here are some of Theron's best fashion moments from her 40s.