Photos Of Charlize Theron's Best Fashion Moments From Her 40s
Academy-Award winning actor Charlize Theron has come so far in her career since her breakout 1997 role in "The Devil's Advocate." A Hollywood staple for three decades, Theron has stunned at every phase of her career, never letting tragedy throughout her life get the best of her. The star turned 50 in 2025, but her 40s were arguably one of her most impactful decades for fashion.
Theron has had some stunning transformations over the course of her career, whether it be by transforming into a serial killer and earning the Oscar for her role in 2003's "Monster," or revamping the "Mad Max" franchise through her depiction of Furiosa in "Mad Max: Fury Road." Her versatility on screen is only matched by her red carpet and street style, pulling dozens of impressive looks over her career.
While Theron has never been married (by choice), the proud mom of two adopted daughters has broken both stereotypes about "dressing like a mom" as well as dressing for her age. With her hardcore training regimen for numerous roles, Theron has always stunned regardless of the date on the camera, successfully navigating an industry so fixated on youth and challenging its inherent ageism. From red carpet premieres to the front row at runway shows, here are some of Theron's best fashion moments from her 40s.
She kept things classy at the Dior show
There was nothing beachy about Charlize Theron's all-black outfit at the Dior Cruise show in 2017. A collection typically meant to showcase a brand's best resort wear for the summer, Theron's black skinny jeans, in combination with her billowy belted top, brought some breeziness to an overall cold outfit. Sheer black tights tapering out into a pointed-toe stiletto brought a nice edge to the silhouette, bringing her own luxurious twist to the prestigious event. With some black bedazzled aviator sunglasses and a short wavy bob, the 41-year-old looked like a force to be reckoned with.
Her fishnet Givenchy catsuit showed off her figure
Charlize Theron brought luxury forward for her outfit at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Old Guard 2" in 2025, showing off what her 49-year-old body looked like. The fishnet catsuit was paired with a black opaque bandeau and high-waisted shorts, letting the "Atomic Blond" star show off her killer legs and figure. A bold outfit choice for sure, but she brought a beautiful balance of luxury and professionalism with her cropped black blazer and the Givenchy logo printed onto the chest of the piece. Her mid-calf leather ankle boots also gave the look a biker-esque twist.
She brought a bold '60s twist to the New York streets
While Charlize Theron has established herself as the queen of edgy and cool, the South African actor also knows how to put together an outfit with a bit of a groove. A navy blue oversized sweater pairs nicely with a paisley printed miniskirt, bringing a '60s influence to her streetwear while still showing off her killer legs. Her bright red strappy sandals also brought a brightening pop of color to this 2025 ensemble, pulling on the oranges in the skirt to bring together a harmonious color palette. Even at 49, there's no need to take the fun out of your wardrobe.
She brought all the drama in a draping white gown
For the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, Charlize Theron swapped out her more structured outfit and short edgy haircuts for long straight locks and an effortlessly stunning white gown. The then-49-year-old's big statement Schiaparelli earrings brought impeccable balance to her side part, and the draped white gown from the designer's Spring 2025 collection brought the perfect length to accentuate them. The addition of the denim corset over brought a cool but casual cinch to the waist of the piece, proving that the "Prometheus" actor's most glam looks are still edgy.
She ditched her signature blond for a sultry brunette moment
Charlize Theron's signature blond locks may be a key feature of her aesthetic, but she shook things up for the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The School For Good and Evil" in 2022. The then-47-year-old rocked a floor-length black gown, fitted with a dramatic slit that revealed her fishnet stockings and a black lacy knee-high boot. The black sheer button-up top offered a more mature and androgynous twist to the classically feminine bottoms, as well as ditching her usual blond locks for a brunette side-bang. Theron continues to prove that you can never be too old to shake things up.
Her asymmetrical look left jaws (and her sleeve) on the floor
This look for the 2024 Paris Olympics looked like something out of Greek mythology, as Charlize Theron paired an asymmetrical white mini dress with strappy golden sandals and a golden clutch. Showing off her own athletic figure, Theron looked absolutely angelic with her one sleeve draping down to the floor alongside her. The simple look still managed to turn heads for her bold confidence, only days away from her 49th birthday. It also just showed a degree of versatility in her wardrobe, working with silhouettes that suit her without ever trying to appear as anybody but herself.