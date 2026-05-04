Pics Of Rachel Weisz's Best-Dressed Moments In Her 50s (So Far)

Rachel Weisz has spent decades in the public eye, but it seems like the Oscar winner is only getting better with age. Weisz has undergone quite a stunning transformation since her debut role, on TV series "The Advocates," all the way back in 1992. The actor is clearly aging like a fine wine; she looks just as, if not even more, gorgeous these days. And, interestingly, "The Mummy" star's personal style only seems to be getting better and better over time, too. Weisz celebrated her 50th birthday in 2020 and ever since entering into a new decade of life, she's been showing off her signature style at every opportunity.

From glitzy red carpets to A-lister-filled fashion weeks, the stunning star doesn't shy away from events that put her ultra chic sense of style in the spotlight. As such, she's proven herself more and more as a celebrity with seriously good taste. Weisz gravitates toward tried-and-true silhouettes with sleek yet easygoing details. Even so, it's clear that she embraces any chance to experiment or make a statement with her looks. Throughout her fifties, the "Lovely Bones" star has sported outfits that were bound for best dressed lists time and time again. Looking over some of the most showstopping fashion moments Weisz has had so far this decade, we simply can't wait to see what she wears next.