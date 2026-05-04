Pics Of Rachel Weisz's Best-Dressed Moments In Her 50s (So Far)
Rachel Weisz has spent decades in the public eye, but it seems like the Oscar winner is only getting better with age. Weisz has undergone quite a stunning transformation since her debut role, on TV series "The Advocates," all the way back in 1992. The actor is clearly aging like a fine wine; she looks just as, if not even more, gorgeous these days. And, interestingly, "The Mummy" star's personal style only seems to be getting better and better over time, too. Weisz celebrated her 50th birthday in 2020 and ever since entering into a new decade of life, she's been showing off her signature style at every opportunity.
From glitzy red carpets to A-lister-filled fashion weeks, the stunning star doesn't shy away from events that put her ultra chic sense of style in the spotlight. As such, she's proven herself more and more as a celebrity with seriously good taste. Weisz gravitates toward tried-and-true silhouettes with sleek yet easygoing details. Even so, it's clear that she embraces any chance to experiment or make a statement with her looks. Throughout her fifties, the "Lovely Bones" star has sported outfits that were bound for best dressed lists time and time again. Looking over some of the most showstopping fashion moments Weisz has had so far this decade, we simply can't wait to see what she wears next.
Rachel Weisz made the most classic color palette look incredibly chic
Monochrome is the most classic color palette there is, and Rachel Weisz paired it with an equally classic silhouette at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch in June 2024. With high-waisted leather pants, a black and white polka dot collared shirt, black and white slingbacks, and the quintessential white Chanel bag, it encapsulated classic Chanel vibes. With the Oscar winner's hair down in loose waves, the look was timelessly chic.
Rachel Weisz proved she can ace the assignment when an event calls for glam
In September 2023, Rachel Weisz chose a bold print for the the Clooney Foundation for Justice's award show, The Albies, alongside hubby Daniel Craig. Her printed black and silver gown had a shiny finish and fit her like a glove, giving Weisz a look that was equal parts cool and fresh while also still feeling sophisticated and glamorous. Styled with slightly undone hair and simple accessories, this outfit was perfectly updated yet still understated.
Rachel Weisz stunned in navy blue on the red carpet
In September 2024, Rachel Weisz totally stole the show on the red carpet at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, in a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and all-over sequins. The deep navy blue shade was perfect for Weisz's coloring, balanced next to her bold red lip. The "Mummy Returns" star wore her hair down to one side which, paired with her long train, gave Weisz's ensemble an elegant touch of old Hollywood glamor.
Rachel Weisz's polka dot suit was the ideal look for an NYC strut moment
In April 2023, Rachel Weisz proved that a black suit doesn't have to be boring. The actor looked simple yet impossibly chic on the streets of NYC as she made her way to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Her otherwise simple black suit was decorated with small white polka dots for a bit of fun and whimsy in an otherwise serious silhouette. She paired it with laidback hair and makeup and almost no accessories, to let the 'fit speak for itself.
Rachel Weisz's fashion week look was effortlessly stylish
Evidently, Rachel Weisz knows a thing or two about dressing to the nines, but she can pull off effortlessly chic everyday ensembles just as well. And, isn't that even more important than a red carpet look? The "About a Boy" star attended the Loewe show during Paris Fashion Week 2024 in one of the coolest looks we've seen her in. Weisz paired super on-trend baggy jeans with an oversized, color-blocked baby pink and neon yellow pullover sweater. Black sunglasses and sculptural black heels were the inspired finishing touches.
Rachel Weisz was no shrinking violet in this bold purple suit
If anyone was wondering whether Rachel Weisz knows her color season, allow the bold purple suit she donned for a London screening of "Dead Ringers" in 2023 to act as proof. Besides Barney, we don't often see stars sporting this particular shade, likely because the jewel tone isn't exactly easy to pull off. For Weisz, though, it's perfect for her coloring. Done in velvet with bellbottom pants and structured shoulder pads, and styled with platform shoes, the ensemble gave a fresh nod to 1970s style without feeling costume-y.
Rachel Weisz's chic green coat stole the show at a fashion show
Apparently Rachel Weisz wanted to make all the other attendees at the Burberry show at London Fashion Week 2023 green with envy. And she managed to do just that with this fabulous statement coat. It encompassed the "Disobedience" star's usual style: Effortless and classic with a funky twist. With the loud green and yellow printed jumpsuit peeking out just underneath, and the green and white plaid bag, the clashing green prints made for a surprisingly pleasing twist, while the uniform color palette grounded this stunning look.