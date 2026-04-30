Queen Camilla Had The Cutest Traveling Companion On Her U.S. State Visit
King Charles III has met a lot of U.S. presidents during his lifetime, and just seven months after hosting Donald and Melania Trump in the U.K., the British monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, were invited to the White House. Beyond attending an elegant state dinner, Charles addressed Congress, and on April 29, 2026, Camilla made a special trip to the New York Public Library. Queen Camilla is an avid bibliophile with an overflowing personal library, so she wasn't looking to borrow anything. Instead, the royal wanted to give them a cute stuffed toy that traveled all the way over with herself and Charles.
The New York Public Library boasts over 50 million items, including the original stuffed toys that inspired the beloved "Winnie-the-Pooh" books. Sadly, the collection has always lacked one iconic character: Roo, who got separated from his toy friends when Christopher Robin Milne was a child. Since they were all made by Merrythought, a British company, Camilla commissioned a facsimile of the original. Rather than just tucking Roo into her luggage, however, she turned it into an endearing event. The royal couple captured Roo's journey in a sweet Instagram video, documenting his arrival at Buckingham Palace, the airplane ride, and finally, the library presentation.
Fans were entranced by the heartwarming video. "I love this. It's amazing to have the entire set and the way it was documented, top notch," enthused one. "This is as wonderful as Queen Elizabeth and Paddington!" commented another, recalling the poignant video Her Majesty recorded for her Platinum Jubilee, in 2022.
Queen Camilla has commissioned whimsical toy-based videos before
Queen Camilla's sweet travelogue with Roo isn't the first time she has shown a synergy with stuffed animals. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, in September 2022, many people included Paddington Bear toys as part of public mourning displays. Soon after, Camilla took custody of the teddies and partnered with Barnado's children's charity to distribute them accordingly. Just like she did with Roo, the queen consort made it into an epic event by posting a video of the Paddington Bears' antics at Buckingham Palace before they headed off to their new homes.
However, Camilla didn't make an appearance in that video. While Roo's included some similar elements, like Buckingham Palace's grand staircase, other parts were far more personal, like when Roo rode in Camilla's purse and the two of them read a copy of "Winnie-the-Pooh" during the flight. Notably, the royal also read it during Roo's official presentation at the New York Public Library while marking the beloved book's milestone 100th anniversary.
Speaking to "Today," Camilla explained how her father played a major role in developing her lifelong enthusiasm for reading. "He used to sit at the end of our beds every night and read us these incredibly exciting stories," she recalled. "He just gave us this incredible interest." More recently, social media and books have been tightly connected for Camilla ever since she created a special Instagram account dedicated to reading. Five years later, the Queen's Reading Room is going strong and hosting all kinds of events.