Queen Camilla Had The Cutest Traveling Companion On Her U.S. State Visit

King Charles III has met a lot of U.S. presidents during his lifetime, and just seven months after hosting Donald and Melania Trump in the U.K., the British monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, were invited to the White House. Beyond attending an elegant state dinner, Charles addressed Congress, and on April 29, 2026, Camilla made a special trip to the New York Public Library. Queen Camilla is an avid bibliophile with an overflowing personal library, so she wasn't looking to borrow anything. Instead, the royal wanted to give them a cute stuffed toy that traveled all the way over with herself and Charles.

The New York Public Library boasts over 50 million items, including the original stuffed toys that inspired the beloved "Winnie-the-Pooh" books. Sadly, the collection has always lacked one iconic character: Roo, who got separated from his toy friends when Christopher Robin Milne was a child. Since they were all made by Merrythought, a British company, Camilla commissioned a facsimile of the original. Rather than just tucking Roo into her luggage, however, she turned it into an endearing event. The royal couple captured Roo's journey in a sweet Instagram video, documenting his arrival at Buckingham Palace, the airplane ride, and finally, the library presentation.

Fans were entranced by the heartwarming video. "I love this. It's amazing to have the entire set and the way it was documented, top notch," enthused one. "This is as wonderful as Queen Elizabeth and Paddington!" commented another, recalling the poignant video Her Majesty recorded for her Platinum Jubilee, in 2022.