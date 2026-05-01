All The Feud Rumors Surrounding The Devil Wears Prada Cast

If inside sources are to be believed, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway were all "divas" on set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." A source told In Touch Weekly on April 28, 2026, that the three female stars "put their egos aside" to make a great film. The source said that Streep and Blunt share a much closer relationship than Streep and Hathaway ever have. They added about the trio, "They are divas who deliberately shut down the diva behavior to make this movie work."

Hathaway herself admitted that she fan-girled a bit over Streep during filming, seemingly contradicting the source who said they didn't get along. "The first thing you do [when seeing Streep], you just go 'Oh my God, I love you.' You have to do that, but what I learned in 20 years is that you zip that up, and you don't show that," she said in an April 27 interview on "Good Morning America" about working with the actor. Based on those gushing words, it's hard to imagine the two had any real beef on set.

Still, it was a little strange for the actors to step back into their characters after 20 years (and it wasn't just the fashion of "The Devil Wears Prada" cast that had transformed!). In an April 29 interview with Today, Blunt opened up about the impact of the original 2006 movie. "This film certainly changed my life in a huge way. It was touching and moving and weird to be back together," she said. "Obviously, a lot has happened in 20 years. We've had kids. [co-star Stanley Tucci] married my sister."