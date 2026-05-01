All The Feud Rumors Surrounding The Devil Wears Prada Cast
Anne Hathaway got her breakout role in "The Devil Wears Prada" in 2006, and she reunited with co-stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci for the highly anticipated 2026 sequel, "The Devil Wears Prada 2." As soon as the project was announced, fans became excited for the return of this cast, who seem to genuinely like each other. Streep praised her co-stars in an April 29, 2026, New York Times interview, saying, "Their whole professional lives blossomed in the interim [between the two films]. And Stanley and I are close friends now. All that time, can't get rid of him." Despite the public praise and smiles on the red carpet to promote the movie, there was reportedly some controversy brewing behind the scenes.
From stars reportedly acting like divas — and even calling each other out for their diva behavior — to crew members and celebrity cameos getting upset, there have been plenty of feud rumors swirling around "The Devil Wears Prada 2" cast. We broke them all down for you here.
Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway were accused of being 'divas'
If inside sources are to be believed, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway were all "divas" on set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." A source told In Touch Weekly on April 28, 2026, that the three female stars "put their egos aside" to make a great film. The source said that Streep and Blunt share a much closer relationship than Streep and Hathaway ever have. They added about the trio, "They are divas who deliberately shut down the diva behavior to make this movie work."
Hathaway herself admitted that she fan-girled a bit over Streep during filming, seemingly contradicting the source who said they didn't get along. "The first thing you do [when seeing Streep], you just go 'Oh my God, I love you.' You have to do that, but what I learned in 20 years is that you zip that up, and you don't show that," she said in an April 27 interview on "Good Morning America" about working with the actor. Based on those gushing words, it's hard to imagine the two had any real beef on set.
Still, it was a little strange for the actors to step back into their characters after 20 years (and it wasn't just the fashion of "The Devil Wears Prada" cast that had transformed!). In an April 29 interview with Today, Blunt opened up about the impact of the original 2006 movie. "This film certainly changed my life in a huge way. It was touching and moving and weird to be back together," she said. "Obviously, a lot has happened in 20 years. We've had kids. [co-star Stanley Tucci] married my sister."
Anne Hathaway shut down rumors that she got models fired
There was some drama surrounding Anne Hathaway, after her co-star Meryl Streep revealed she made a big deal about hiring size-inclusive models for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." In a March 2026 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Streep told a story about Anne Hathaway noticing thin models during Milan Fashion Week. Streep called the models "alarmingly thin," adding, "Annie clocked it too and she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal!"
Apparently, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" crew were not happy about this comment, which drew backlash. An insider close to production told Radar in March 2026, "Anne is being openly mocked for this." Another source added, "There's a feeling Anne's being a bit of a diva about this. ... Crew members have been rolling their eyes."
In an April 27, 2026, appearance on "Good Morning America," Hathaway addressed the "misinformation" surrounding the story, including rumors that models were fired over her size-inclusivity statement. "Nobody lost their jobs," she added. According to her, she made the comment before anyone was hired, and the opposite was true. "In fact, it created more jobs," she revealed.
Stanley Tucci was accused of being the biggest 'diva'
The women of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" weren't the only ones accused of acting like divas. In fact, Anne Hathaway said her co-star Stanley Tucci was actually the "diva" on set in an April 15, 2026, interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." "It's Stanley Tucci. Oh, he's just, he's so fussy about his clothes," Hathaway jokingly said. Later, she complained that she never got food from her co-star either, who is a cook and stars in "Tucci in Italy." "That b**** has not made me a morsel," she said, making host Stephen Colbert laugh.
In fact, Hathaway actually adores Tucci and her other "The Devil Wears Prada 2" co-stars. In an April 20 interview for People, she said, "Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl, I don't talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do. She's someone I admire."
On April 21, Tucci replied to Hathaway's claims about his diva behavior in an interview with People. "I'm awful," he quipped. "Just terrible." Being able to rib each other like this without any hurt feelings actually shows how close these two are in real life.
Sydney Sweeney reportedly didn't like the way she was treated by The Devil Wears Prada 2
Sydney Sweeney filmed a brief cameo for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," but she reportedly didn't like her experience. The "Euphoria" star was set to make a 3-minute appearance in the movie as herself, but ultimately, the scene was cut (per Entertainment Weekly). A source told Radar on April 22, 2026, that removing Sweeney had nothing to do with the recent numerous scandals that have led to Sweeney's downfall from public perception. The insider added, "The team working on the movie were grateful for her participation, making the decision to remove the bit a difficult one."
An insider told In Touch Weekly on April 23, 2026, that Sweeney was upset about this change. "It was a huge waste of her time, and further proof, not that she needed it, that a large contingent of Hollywood ... are out to cause her trouble and trip her up whenever they can, which people in her world are attributing to plain old-fashioned jealousy," the source said.