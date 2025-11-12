The Scandals That Have Led To Sydney Sweeney's Downfall From Fame

Sydney Sweeney saw a huge boom in her career when she joined the Emmy Award-winning HBO series, "Euphoria" back in 2019. Starring alongside big names like Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, the actor quickly became a Hollywood icon and a fan favorite. The actor's stunningly good looks only skyrocketed her fame to even greater heights, soon becoming a well-known beauty in filmmaking. Sweeney used this success to start her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, producing movies like "Immaculate" and "Christy". By the 2020s, Sweeney was a household name with connections to billionaires and partnerships with some big companies. The success must've come too quickly for the young star as her public image soon saw hit after hit with the "White Lotus" actor racking up controversy after controversy.

The actor-turned-producer seems to have no problem with the growing criticism of her and her work, frequently avoiding commentary or responses when even her fans beg her to react. 2025 in particular has been a brutal year for Sweeney, who has been under attack for multiple projects and personal red flags that have been covered by the media. The sudden societal shift against the "Euphoria" star marks a certain downfall in fame.