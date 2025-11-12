The Scandals That Have Led To Sydney Sweeney's Downfall From Fame
Sydney Sweeney saw a huge boom in her career when she joined the Emmy Award-winning HBO series, "Euphoria" back in 2019. Starring alongside big names like Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, the actor quickly became a Hollywood icon and a fan favorite. The actor's stunningly good looks only skyrocketed her fame to even greater heights, soon becoming a well-known beauty in filmmaking. Sweeney used this success to start her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, producing movies like "Immaculate" and "Christy". By the 2020s, Sweeney was a household name with connections to billionaires and partnerships with some big companies. The success must've come too quickly for the young star as her public image soon saw hit after hit with the "White Lotus" actor racking up controversy after controversy.
The actor-turned-producer seems to have no problem with the growing criticism of her and her work, frequently avoiding commentary or responses when even her fans beg her to react. 2025 in particular has been a brutal year for Sweeney, who has been under attack for multiple projects and personal red flags that have been covered by the media. The sudden societal shift against the "Euphoria" star marks a certain downfall in fame.
Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad and her subsequent response
In July 2025, Sydney Sweeney, as part of her partnership with American Eagle, starred in an ad that quickly spiraled into conspiracies of white supremacy and accusations of far-right rhetoric. The short commercial featured Sweeney on her back, zipping up a pair of American Eagle jeans as she used a little wordplay to discuss genes. In the clip she's quoted, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color," as the camera stopped on the actor's face, she delivered the closing line, "My jeans are blue." (via People)
A theory circulated online that the ad subtly suggested that individuals with Sweeney's sought-after traits (blonde hair and blue eyes) was a dog whistle for Nazism and white supremacy. In turn, the actor received a wave of criticism, with many demanding that she speak out against these claims and the ad be removed. The actor's silence only worsened the situation, as some construed her lack of response as a sign of support for the alleged claims made by the commercial. When Sweeney did respond to the hate months later in a November 2025 interview with GQ, her response left much to be desired. The actor did not openly denounce the claims of white supremacy and kept her answer short, saying, "I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans."
Ties to the MAGA party thanks to family photos
Sydney Sweeney's alleged support of President Donald Trump was seemingly confirmed when photos were posted to Instagram from a family party that was MAGA-themed. The pictures from August 2022 showed the "Euphoria" actor posing alongside family members donning red hats that read "Make Sixty Great Again", a reference to Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again". Given the president's controversial standings with the American public, with 2025 hosting his lowest approval rating in his second term, Sweeney's beaming expression as she snapped photos ended up sending her public image into a downward spiral.
While Sweeney has not spoken out in support of the former "Miss Universe" owner nor has she addressed the photos shared by her family, in August 2025, another hint of the actor's possible MAGA ties was released. Leaked by the Guardian, Sweeney's Florida voter registration showed that the "Euphoria" actor is, in fact, a Republican. Accusations continued to stack when Trump himself proudly supported Sweeney after her American Eagle ad received great pushback. When asked about her feelings toward the acknowledgement from the president, the "Anyone but You" actor described it in simple words, "It was surreal. (via GQ).
Sweeney's recent beau has caused incredible backlash
In September 2025, Sydney Sweeney was rumored to have moved on from her long-time fiancé, Jonathan Devino, whom she split from in March 2025. Only a few months later, the "Immaculate" producer was the subject of romance rumors with none other than Scooter Braun. At the time, a source close to Sweeney alleged that the relationship wasn't serious, but things heated up when, in November 2025, the couple was photographed sharing a kiss. As with every celebrity relationship, there are already accusations that the duo is faking their romance for tabloids, but the decision to pair up with such a hated individual as Braun has led to some serious controversy surrounding the "Euphoria" actor.
Braun is the face of a widely publicized feud with the pop queen Taylor Swift. Before the Eras tour and her billionaire title, Braun purchased the "Cruel Summer" singer's master recordings back in July 2019. The purchase gave the businessman control of the original recordings of Swift's first few albums, including the rights to re-release, resell, and even the ability to make the music available for media usage. His buying up of Swift's music made for a years-long feud between the investor and pop star, leading to multiple Swift songs being written about his betrayal of the singer, earning him a heavily criticized image from the public. With such a controversy staining his reputation, Sweeney's relationship with Braun has let his bad behavior seep into her own public persona.
Sweeney was on the guest list for Bezos's wedding
The Amazon CEO's multi-million-dollar wedding was hosted in Venice, Italy, in June 2025. The destination wedding was not a welcomed event in the Italian town. Protestors took to the streets to voice their distrust and dislike of the billionaire's wedding being held in Italy. The public pushback soon reached the internet as individuals around the globe spoke out against the lavish party. The criticism was echoed by celebrities as well, "The BEZOS wedding, it turned my stomach," Rosie O'Donnell wrote on Instagram of the event. "Seeing all these billionaires. Gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it." As backlash continued to mount, celebrities in attendance to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's union began to cover their faces upon arrival in Venice. Among the crowd of star-studded guests was the "Immaculate" actor, Sydney Sweeney.
Sweeney didn't cover her face; she didn't take to social media to denounce any perceived gross expression of wealth but instead smiled at cameras as she was driven through the canals of Venice. Her seeming pride in being at the wedding rubbed many the wrong way. Bezos' position as a billionaire has been under fire with the rise of income inequality. Her connection to the former Amazon CEO saw more tension when Bezos seemingly pushed aside Sánchez for Sweeney.
Sweeney's new scent of bath soap with Dr. Squatch
Working with the soap company Dr. Squatch, the actor-producer released a new scent of soap for the men's hygiene brand. In May 2025, Sydney Sweeney announced that she would be working with the company to produce bars of soap that contained her actual bath water. The limited-edition soap bar soon sparked pushback from the internet, with a few suggesting that Sweeney's collaboration was pathetic. The "White Lotus" actor's stunt severed her connection with her female audience, which she addressed in a conversation with The Wall Street Journal.
In response to the controversy, Sweeney was quick to point out the double standard in celebrity marketing. "It was mainly the girls making comments about it," the "Anyone but You" actor told the publication, "Which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater." The mention of her "Euphoria" co-star referenced his 2023 film "Saltburn" that featured an infamous scene involving Elordi's bathwater being licked up by another character. The controversy was short-lived, and so was the soap, which was only a short-time offer from the men's grooming company.