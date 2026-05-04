Here's What Jan Brady From The Brady Bunch Looks Like Now

In "Happiness Included," Eve Plumb makes a point of dispelling longtime rumors that she didn't enjoy her time on the show and all the attention that came with it. Plumb told "CBS Mornings" she didn't understand why this had become "a thing." "I don't know if people want to believe bad things more than they want to believe good things. But the only Brady reunion that I didn't do was the variety show. But every other Brady TV movie, I've done. I have always spoken highly of it. It's put me where I am today." Plumb even appeared in the 2019 HGTV series "A Very Brady Renovation" where the Brady kids cast renovated the iconic house used on the show.

Much like the TV series, where Jan and Marcia had their share of sisterly fights, Plumb and Maureen McCormick were said to have feuded in real life, too. The two reportedly found themselves on the outs while McCormick was promoting one of the show's reunions, "The Brady Brides," on a late-night talk show in the 80s, according to Today. McCormick reportedly joked about her co-star crushes, including Plumb, suggesting the two shared a kiss, though she later claimed her comments were taken out of context. While promoting her memoir, "Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice," in 2008, McCormick appeared on the morning talk show, telling then-host Meredith Vieira, "I keep in touch with everyone but Eve... I really find it sad we don't see each other anymore."

However, McCormick and Plumb have since mended fences. The actors chose to reunite for the 2019 HGTV series, and then later appeared together on another HGTV Show, "Design At Your Door," in 2020, as designers who offered people virtual assistance in renovating their own homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.