Here's What Jan Brady From The Brady Bunch Looks Like Now
For those who grew up watching the 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch," Jan Brady represented the quintessential middle child. We watched her struggle with jealousy as her older sister, Marcia Brady, commanded much of the attention, triggering Jan's fear of being invisible. ("Marcia, Marcia, Marcia," Jan famously whined.) And while Jan, played by Plumb, may not have been "cool" like her older sister, played by Maureen McCormick, or the blonde curls and cherub face of her younger sister, Cindy Brady, played by Susan Olsen, she did have striking blue eyes, long blonde hair, and groovy clothes. She even went on a "sweet" albeit "unsuccessful" date with co-star Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, her onscreen brother, once they wrapped the show in 1974.
Plumb, who turned 68 in April 2026, is back in the spotlight with her memoir, "Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond," and she's letting the world know that life has been good to her so far. In April 2026, she told "CBS Mornings" she's happy when she's "painting and designing products and doing house renovation, all of those things I really, really love to do." Plumb also told co-host Gayle King, "I'm very fortunate to have made the right choices so far." Plumb has been married to business and technology consultant Ken Pace since 1995 after briefly being married to Rick Mansfield from 1979 to 1981. The couple operate a company called Plumb Goods that sells products with colorful mod 70s designs and daisies inspired by the six siblings in the Brady Bunch family.
Contrary to rumors, Eve Plumb never resented The Brady Bunch
In "Happiness Included," Eve Plumb makes a point of dispelling longtime rumors that she didn't enjoy her time on the show and all the attention that came with it. Plumb told "CBS Mornings" she didn't understand why this had become "a thing." "I don't know if people want to believe bad things more than they want to believe good things. But the only Brady reunion that I didn't do was the variety show. But every other Brady TV movie, I've done. I have always spoken highly of it. It's put me where I am today." Plumb even appeared in the 2019 HGTV series "A Very Brady Renovation" where the Brady kids cast renovated the iconic house used on the show.
Much like the TV series, where Jan and Marcia had their share of sisterly fights, Plumb and Maureen McCormick were said to have feuded in real life, too. The two reportedly found themselves on the outs while McCormick was promoting one of the show's reunions, "The Brady Brides," on a late-night talk show in the 80s, according to Today. McCormick reportedly joked about her co-star crushes, including Plumb, suggesting the two shared a kiss, though she later claimed her comments were taken out of context. While promoting her memoir, "Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice," in 2008, McCormick appeared on the morning talk show, telling then-host Meredith Vieira, "I keep in touch with everyone but Eve... I really find it sad we don't see each other anymore."
However, McCormick and Plumb have since mended fences. The actors chose to reunite for the 2019 HGTV series, and then later appeared together on another HGTV Show, "Design At Your Door," in 2020, as designers who offered people virtual assistance in renovating their own homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.