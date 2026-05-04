Health Issues Rebecca Crews Has Dealt With

Between the notoriously frugal Julius in "Everybody Hates Chris," the McDonald's-loving convict Cheeseburger Eddy in "The Longest Yard," and countless other roles, there's a good chance you've seen Terry Crews expertly chewing the scenery onscreen at some point. However, what you may not know is that Terry's wife, Rebecca Crews, also has quite the story to tell. Much has been written about the former NFL star's pornography addiction, which nearly destroyed Terry Crews' marriage. But the tragic health issues Rebecca Crews herself has had to deal with are arguably even more heartbreaking.

In April 2020, the singer revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer mere weeks prior. Rebecca's doctors fortunately caught the disease early, and were able to help her beat it by way of a double mastectomy. Nevertheless, the experience was a scary one for the Crews household, to say the very least. "Though it was Stage 1, you're overwhelmed with fear, like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity," the mother-of-five admitted to People at the time. Regarding how Terry handled the whole situation, she shared, "My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face [...] He looked at me like I was going to die."

Rebecca elaborated, "He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, 'I need you to be strong for me,' and he said, 'Okay' and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug." Terry Crews opened up about Rebecca's breast cancer diagnosis during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in May 2020. "Our world kinda came crumbling down," the actor acknowledged. "But let me tell you something: My wife is a warrior. And she said, 'Hey, wait a minute. You know what? We're gonna fight.'"