A Look Back At Dylan Dreyer's 2025 Kentucky Derby Outfits

Even though "Today" initially hired Dylan Dreyer for her expertise as a meteorologist, she's branched out to become one of the talk show's richest stars. Dreyer's talked about parenting on "The Parent Chat" podcast from "Today," and, likely since she's sporty in real life, she's been a staple of the live broadcast from the Kentucky Derby. Dreyer's role at the event expanded when Al Roker experienced travel delays. "It just snowballed from there ... Now I am fully ingrained in the Kentucky Derby and I love it," Dreyer explained to the Courier Journal in 2024.

Fashion is a major component of the event, and the Derby's website offer suggestions to help people nail their look, especially when it comes to hats. In Dreyer's case, the styling workload is even greater. For instance, on May 2, 2025, Dreyer showed off her second look of the weekend — a dress with a peplum and giant dandelions. The "Today" host topped off the look with a tall fascinator in a coordinating yellow shade, and dangly earrings.

While some people praised Dreyer's look, it also proved divisive. "You had pink options but chose this for Oaks Day, where pink is the theme," remarked one Instagram follower. "It was a miss for me and for the purpose of the day. #survivors." The pink on Oaks Day is intended to support breast cancer awareness. Although Dreyer mentioned her earrings had a bit of pink in them, it's hard to discern in the pics, and it's certainly nowhere close to the vibrant pink ensemble she wore on another day of the festivities.