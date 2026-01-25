6 Times NBC's Dylan Dreyer Showed Off Her Killer Legs In Questionable Outfits
Who would've thought that the study of meteorology could come with a side of television stardom? Dylan Dreyer has been a face of NBC's "Today" show since 2012. For over a decade, she has brought charisma and charm to barometric pressure readings, of all things, while simultaneously projecting the image of physical health through her real life sporty side. You probably already know the tragic details of Dreyer's past, and the fact that she's gone through a messy divorce with her co-worker Brian Fichera.
But what you may not know is that despite getting a major upgrade in her makeup routine, Dreyer appears to still be struggling with her sense of style. Specifically, the anchor has been photographed numerous times with outfit choices that totally missed the mark, where even her killer legs — toned through years of athletic practice — haven't been enough to offset the strange combination of layers and colors.
However, the Rutgers graduate and mother of three definitely feels confident enough to sometimes let her legs do the talking — even if the accompanying outfit doesn't always do her justice.
The sleeveless vest and celestial-print miniskirt overshadowed Dreyer's legs
It only speaks to Dylan Dreyer's incredible physique that even with an apparent baby bump, the "Today" show host still looked absolutely stunning, while rocking a combination that should never have seen the light of day. A navy-blue sleeveless vest is a great idea. A space-print miniskirt featuring gold moons and constellation patterns actually ties beautifully to the anchor's main job. But put them together with athletic sneakers (probably because she was attending the 2019 Palace Invitational tennis event) and you get a look that not even those killer gams could save on their best day.
Dreyer's legs would've stolen Halloween 2023, if not for everything else
As she was getting ready on the morning of October 31, Dylan Dreyer must have known that everybody was going to be talking about her Halloween look at Rockefeller Plaza. Dreyer got her punk on and came dressed as music icon Pink! Sporting a pink cropped leather jacket and a purple sequined leotard, Dreyer completed the look with a temporary snake tattoo and nude fishnet tights, that showcased the entire length of her stems from hip to ankle. That's not a combination of words we ever thought we'd write, but it's about the only way to describe Dreyer's outfit in as few words as possible.
While Pink is no doubt a legend, we're not sure Dreyer chose the best clothes to represent her — because if all of that hadn't been competing for attention, everyone would instead be talking about how Dreyer must never miss leg day, because those gams were in championship form yet again.
The time when Dreyer's outfit was too little and too much at the same time
If there was ever a celebrity worthy of the hackneyed label "killer legs," it's Dylan Dreyer — even if her costume choices sometimes feel as if they're actively trying to distract from them. Take her orange dress on August 24, 2015, for instance. It had a black trim at her neckline and her waist, and the weird decorative frill at the hem looked like it was added as an afterthought. This combination simultaneously gave off a minimalistic and yet crowded vibe, making sure that not even Dreyer's toned, enviable legs could salvage the look.
Upstaging Carly Rae's chaotic fit with her own dizzying bare-legged look
Speaking of black trims, there's something about the look that Dylan Dreyer finds oddly appealing, because she wore a similar dress a few days before on August 21, 2015, to interview Carly Rae Jepsen after her performance on NBC's "Today" show. This time, the dress was in a black and white polka dot design. Some will probably find it distracting, and some might even use the word dizzying, but its biggest crime? Once again stealing focus from those toned calves, which were very much on display and would've been impossible to ignore in literally any other outfit.
Dreyer picks outfits that grab your attention, but for all the wrong reasons
The first thing you'll ask yourself about Dylan Dreyer's dress for the "Today" show on July 1, 2016, is: What is up with all the charcoal stripes going in different directions across her waist and her upper thighs? The next thing you'll notice is that the dress — pulled from whatever designer's geometric hellscape — is not a sleeveless shell top paired with a miniskirt. It's all one piece. The stripes continue at the waistline and there's no visible waistband. What you won't notice in all of these ponderings, however, is Dreyer's legs, which are once again eclipsed by an unfortunate wardrobe choice.
The chic country club look was venue-appropriate but a crime against those killer legs
This particular outfit, worn on January 31, 2025, when Dylan Dreyer attended the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, isn't necessarily a questionable choice, nor could it be scrutinized by even the most eagle-eyed fashion critics on its own. What it does do, however, is hide one of her best aesthetic assets behind a wall of floral pattern.
But then, the thing to understand about Dylan Dreyer is that, barring the Halloween look — which was designed for maximum impact — the NBC host doesn't seem too keen to go out of her way to appear gaudy. She wears what makes her feel good, sometimes shows off what she's worked hard to attain, and lets everyone else take from it what they will. That, in a lot of ways, is better than any fashion-forward style money can buy.