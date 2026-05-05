Photos Of Landman's Ali Larter That Showcase Peak '00s Beauty Trends

There's no denying it: Ali Larter was an "it girl" of the early 2000s. Larter has had a stunning transformation over the years, from starring in hit films such as "Varsity Blues" and "Legally Blonde" to appearing in the TV series "Landman." While she remains as beautiful as ever, the former model was the epitome of fashion and beauty trends of the aughts. If you are ever looking to channel style trends from the '00s, then just check out some of these iconic looks that Larter stepped out in.

Larter wore many daring and sexy outfits in her 40s (and has continued doing so since turning 50 in February 2026), but when she was in her early 20s in the 2000s, she opted for more of a trendy aesthetic. Some of the most popular looks from that time include low-rise jeans, halter tops, big statement necklaces, and even short, flippy hairstyles — all of which Larter proudly wore. And every single one was amazing.