Photos Of Landman's Ali Larter That Showcase Peak '00s Beauty Trends
There's no denying it: Ali Larter was an "it girl" of the early 2000s. Larter has had a stunning transformation over the years, from starring in hit films such as "Varsity Blues" and "Legally Blonde" to appearing in the TV series "Landman." While she remains as beautiful as ever, the former model was the epitome of fashion and beauty trends of the aughts. If you are ever looking to channel style trends from the '00s, then just check out some of these iconic looks that Larter stepped out in.
Larter wore many daring and sexy outfits in her 40s (and has continued doing so since turning 50 in February 2026), but when she was in her early 20s in the 2000s, she opted for more of a trendy aesthetic. Some of the most popular looks from that time include low-rise jeans, halter tops, big statement necklaces, and even short, flippy hairstyles — all of which Larter proudly wore. And every single one was amazing.
Ali Larter's oversized statement necklace
The bigger the statement necklace, the better in the 2000s. At the Step Up Women's Network "Inspiration Awards" in 2005, Ali Larter wore a sequined silver tank top with a matching statement necklace that made her whole outfit pop. It featured a black fabric cord with a white oval charm surrounded by silver metal and purple gems. The oversized look was so popular during that time period, and it just shows how trendy Y2K-era Larter was.
Ali Larter's sleeveless top and teal earrings
Tube tops came back in style in 2026, and they were also all the rage in the early aughts. Ali Larter wore a bright yellow one with a ruched bust and a tie around the bottom hem at the 11th Annual Kids for Kids Celebrity Carnival to Benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation event on May 1, 2004. She wore her hair up in a ponytail, with her bangs in a side swoop that was also a hot style at the time. This hairdo was all the better for showing off her chunky teal blue earrings and Ray-Ban sunglasses.
Ali Larter's low-rise jeans
If there was a trend in the '00s, Ali Larter nailed it. Just check out this outfit from a PlayStation2 online gaming tournament on October 19, 2002. Larter wore low-rise jeans, which flared at the bottom, and paired them with a pair of gold ballet flats. Nobody could resist either of these style choices in the 2000s, and Larter nails the look perfectly. She also wore a sheer black top, with her hair in a bob. Her thin eyebrows completed the trendy 'fit.
Ali Larter nails the early 2000s makeup trend
Skinny eyebrows plucked to perfection were a hallmark of beauty in the '00s. Ali Larter had her brows done exactly like this at the Los Angeles opening of "Waist Down – Skirts by Miuccia Prada" event on July 13, 2006. She had on light blue, shimmery eyeshadow and just a slight touch of mascara — no long fake eyelashes or heavy eyeliner here! The subtle makeup was complete with clear, glossy lips and a hint of pink blush on her cheeks.
Ali Larter's halter top and matching choker
Halter tops were everywhere in Y2K, and Ali Larter mastered this look at the 2nd Annual Young Hollywood Awards on June 1, 2000. She wore a light purple fitted top with a matching choker in the exact same spotted pattern wrapped around her neck. The end of the ties had little charms that dangled down in lieu of a necklace. She even matched her nails to the look, painting them the same light purple hue. The halter showed off her tan arms, completing the cool-girl look.
Ali Larter's statement tank top and tiny scarf
Forget sleeves — everyone wore ribbed tank tops in the 2000s. In 2001, Ali Larter rocked a classic white one with the cheeky phrase "got blow?" printed on the front as a nod to the "got milk?" campaign, also popular at the time. She paired this with the ever-present low-rise jeans and another fashion trend: a skinny scarf, which she wrapped around her neck. It was so long that the ends hung down to her thighs. Square-toed heels and a tiny black wristlet completed this fashionable 2000s moment.
Ali Larter's short, flippy hairstyle and flip-flops
Cheap, rubber flip-flops were everywhere in the 2000s, including on the red carpet. Ali Larter pulled this trend off perfectly at the "Spider-Man" premiere in 2002 by pairing black platform flip-flops with a white maxi skirt, a white tank top with a bold graphic print, and a blue choker necklace (another early aughts trend). Even her hair was peak 2000s, with her short bob flipped up at the ends, which everyone from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Gabrielle Union wore at the time.