Ali Larter's Most Daring Looks Are As Bold As Her Landman Role

To say that Ali Larter has had a stunning transformation would be an understatement. After beginning her acting career in the late 1990s, the former model found fame just after the turn of the century thanks to appearances in films like "Final Destination," "Legally Blonde," and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back." Her star only rose as the 2000s continued, thanks to major roles in both the "Resident Evil" film series and the NBC drama "Heroes." Larter had a bit of a lull in her career after the fact, leaving many wondering whatever happened to her. However, she's made a big comeback in recent years, most notably as co-star of the Paramount Plus neo-western "Landman."

In "Landman," Larter plays Angela Norris, the ex-wife of main protagonist Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton). Angela is often defined by her spirited personality and bold fashion sense. And as it turns out, Larter is not only every bit as stunning as Angela in real life but every bit as fearless, too — particularly as it pertains to her wardrobe. Whether she's getting just a little bit risqué with it or simply subverting expectations of the styles typically expected at premiere-style events, Larter has no doubt turned a fair amount of heads on the red carpet. With that in mind, here are some of her most daring looks that would certainly make her "Landman" character proud.