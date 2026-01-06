Ali Larter's Most Daring Looks Are As Bold As Her Landman Role
To say that Ali Larter has had a stunning transformation would be an understatement. After beginning her acting career in the late 1990s, the former model found fame just after the turn of the century thanks to appearances in films like "Final Destination," "Legally Blonde," and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back." Her star only rose as the 2000s continued, thanks to major roles in both the "Resident Evil" film series and the NBC drama "Heroes." Larter had a bit of a lull in her career after the fact, leaving many wondering whatever happened to her. However, she's made a big comeback in recent years, most notably as co-star of the Paramount Plus neo-western "Landman."
In "Landman," Larter plays Angela Norris, the ex-wife of main protagonist Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton). Angela is often defined by her spirited personality and bold fashion sense. And as it turns out, Larter is not only every bit as stunning as Angela in real life but every bit as fearless, too — particularly as it pertains to her wardrobe. Whether she's getting just a little bit risqué with it or simply subverting expectations of the styles typically expected at premiere-style events, Larter has no doubt turned a fair amount of heads on the red carpet. With that in mind, here are some of her most daring looks that would certainly make her "Landman" character proud.
The woman in red
If there was ever a way to make a statement, a low-cut red leather dress featuring some subtle floral patterns is certainly it. And that's exactly what Ali Larter was wearing when she arrived for an F1-related party hosted by media outlets People and InStyle in Las Vegas on November 21, 2025. The "Landman" star was joined by none other than her real-life husband, Hayes MacArthur. For as bold as it was, though, this particular number isn't even the most eye-catching red dress Larter wore in November 2025.
Darker red, and less of it
On November 19, 2025 — just two days before the F1 party — Ali Larter appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" sporting an even spicier red mini dress, which she paired with some black high heels. Funny enough, during her interview, Larter and host Jimmy Kimmel discussed an even more revealing moment from the actress' career: The whipped-cream bikini she wore in the 1999 film "Varsity Blues." "I've had a hard time getting it out of my mind," Kimmel quipped. To be fair, haven't we all?
Pick it up, pick it up
In a slight change of pace, the outfit Ali Larter wore for the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles in November 2025 was eye-catching for a very different reason. In fact, it may prove that she could have been a successful frontwoman for a ska band in another life. Larter turned up sporting a slightly reflective black and off-white checkerboard dress that managed to be very loud despite the neutral colors on display. To cap it off, she paired the garment with a pair of thigh-high black boots. Gwen Stefani, eat your heart out.
Not all heroes wear capes
You know an outfit is bold when Ali Larter's killer abs being on near-full display is only the second most notable thing about it. As you'll soon see, the actress went on an especially bold run with her outfits during the various premiere events for "Landman" Season 2 in November 2025. And for the U.K. premiere in London, in particular, Larter rocked a pair of high-waisted maroon dress pants, a bra-like top, and what can best be described as a matching sheer cape. Combine that with the aforementioned abs, and she's really living up to her "Heroes" character.
Beads and boots
We now head over to "Landman" Season 2's European premiere, which took place in Berlin, Germany, shortly before the U.K. premiere in London. For this trip down the red carpet (which was actually a blue carpet, but never mind that), Ali Larter wore Libertine's "Body Language" double-breasted embroidered jacket, which — according to the fashion brand's website — runs a cool $14,500 before tax. And if the beads hanging from the jacket's embroidered script weren't bold enough, the knee-high black boots Larter used to complete the look gave it that last little kick (pun intended).
The godmother
Taking a break from the "Landman" premiere events for a second, here's another outfit from one of Ali Larter's talk show appearances to promote the show's 2nd season. On November 12, 2025, Larter was in New York to appear on "The Today Show." If you only watched her segment on the show, you simply saw her sporting a white mini dress, which is perhaps a bit bold for a talk show but doesn't really push the envelope that much. However, what really elevates this look is the long, white coat she wore draped over her shoulders as she arrived at the studio, which gave the look a mob-boss feel in the best possible way.
Everything's chrome in the future
Okay, back to the premieres. While "Landman" Season 2 launched in November 2025, based on the outfit Ali Larter wore for the U.S. premiere in New York, you'd think she was from a sci-fi-esque future. The actress posed for the cameras wearing a shiny silver dress that was long-sleeved on one side, sleeveless on the other, and left very little to the imagination with respect to how tight it was. All we're saying is that if they ever decide to make another "Blade Runner" sequel, they'd better give Larter a call.
It's not a top, it's a bra!
In a classic scene from the hit sitcom "Seinfeld," Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine Benes was taken aback to see Sue Ellen Mischke wearing nothing but a bra under her open blazer. Despite her shock, that style has actually been a pretty popular statement for a while now. Yet it remains every bit as bold, as evidenced by the all-white ensemble Ali Larter wore to a special screening of "Landman" Season 2 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' Ted Mann Theater in Los Angeles in October 2025. Judging by her face, much like Sue Ellen, Larter seemed to know exactly what she was doing and that she looked good doing it.
Symmetry is overrated
If you can believe it, 2020 was over half a decade ago now. And in early January of that year, right before ... well, you know ... Ali Larter proved that her propensity for big fashion swings wasn't entirely a recent development. While attending The Art of Elysium's We Are Hear's Heaven event in Los Angeles, the "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" alum wore an asymmetrical pink dress. It was quite revealing despite its long sleeves, and it was also adorned with large, flower-like embellishments. According to Fashion Sizzle, the dress belonged to Raisa Vanessa's Spring 2020 collection.