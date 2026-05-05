Why Charlie's Angels Star Kate Jackson Left Hollywood & What She's Been Doing Since

There's no denying that actress Kate Jackson was a bona fide '70s icon. Starting in 1976, Jackson was the top-billed star of the original "Charlie's Angels" TV series, leading the initial trio that also consisted of Jaclyn Smith and the late great Farrah Fawcett. However, the show's lineup changed quite a bit over its five-season run. Fawcett famously left after one season, and Jackson similarly bowed out after Season 3 wrapped up in 1979. What's more, Jackson's early departure from "Charlie's Angels" somewhat foreshadowed her later career choices, as she ended up walking away from Hollywood entirely in the in the 2000s, even as her former co-stars continued acting. So, what made her pack it in, and what has she been up to since?

Well, fame comes at a price. According to the woman herself, the never-ending attention that began with the massive popularity of "Charlie's Angels" simply became too much to deal with after a while. "We lost our privacy, totally. We just absolutely totally lost every bit of privacy. And then, to make it worse, those horrible tabloids," Jackson told People regarding her experience.

Since then, she added, the issue has only evolved. "I don't understand social media. I mean, I don't get it. All I want is a little privacy. And I don't understand why people are so fond of taking their picture and telling the world where they are at this very moment, doing this thing. I don't get it," Jackson added. She's probably happy, then, that she decided to leave Hollywood shortly before social media became as ubiquitous as it is today.