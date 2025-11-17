Who Were The Real It Girls Of The 1970s And What Happened To Them?

Looking back at the 1970s, the decade crammed between the idealistic 1960s and the greed-is-good '80s is often maligned — and not without reason. This was, after all, the decade that brought about pet rocks, polyester leisure suits, shag carpeting, and eight-track tapes — an era when everybody smoked, nobody wore seat belts, and no teenage record collection was complete without a copy of "Frampton Comes Alive."

The '70s also brought about an array of famous females who came to define the era, some going on to success in future decades, while others faded from memory. Still, they were emblematic of the "It girl" tradition, in which certain women in certain time periods have not just become celebrities, but also actually influenced the culture at large, particularly in the world of fashion.

There were a number of women during that era who can lay claim to that unique title. To find out more, read on for a look back at the real It girls of the 1970s, and what happened to them.