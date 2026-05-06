What Julianna Margulies Has Said About Potentially Joining ER Co-Star Noah Wyle On The Pitt

After another record-breaking and critically acclaimed season, "The Pitt" fans may be looking far and wide for details about its future. While there's no question about a Season 3 renewal, there is always speculation about future cast members and plot points. When it comes to casting, "ER" fans can perhaps hold out hope for an on-screen reunion between Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, and George Clooney. At the least, Margulies said that she is open to the possibility of an appearance on the show, as long as it doesn't interfere with anything "The Pitt" has built so far.

"This is Noah's show, I'm so proud of him, I'm so happy for him and I think George and I would distract from what 'The Pitt' is. But by the way if he asked he knows we would be there in a second," said Margulies in a red carpet interview with Variety. This was a notably more heartfelt and serious response to questions about an "ER" reunion on "The Pitt" compared to answers from Wyle, who has has an incredible transformation over the years.

Julianna Margulies says she and George Clooney "would distract from what #ThePitt is" if they joined their former #ER co-star Noah Wyle on the show: "But if he asked, he knows we would be there in a second."https://t.co/SiaA4AX3rh pic.twitter.com/g9NqMFONUH — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2026

Margulies may have been referencing Wyle's own comments, having previously mentioned that high-profile actors may distract from the important issues of the show. That's certainly true, though "The Pitt" is doing just fine with its own unique cast.