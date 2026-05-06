What Julianna Margulies Has Said About Potentially Joining ER Co-Star Noah Wyle On The Pitt
After another record-breaking and critically acclaimed season, "The Pitt" fans may be looking far and wide for details about its future. While there's no question about a Season 3 renewal, there is always speculation about future cast members and plot points. When it comes to casting, "ER" fans can perhaps hold out hope for an on-screen reunion between Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, and George Clooney. At the least, Margulies said that she is open to the possibility of an appearance on the show, as long as it doesn't interfere with anything "The Pitt" has built so far.
"This is Noah's show, I'm so proud of him, I'm so happy for him and I think George and I would distract from what 'The Pitt' is. But by the way if he asked he knows we would be there in a second," said Margulies in a red carpet interview with Variety. This was a notably more heartfelt and serious response to questions about an "ER" reunion on "The Pitt" compared to answers from Wyle, who has has an incredible transformation over the years.
Julianna Margulies says she and George Clooney "would distract from what #ThePitt is" if they joined their former #ER co-star Noah Wyle on the show:
"But if he asked, he knows we would be there in a second."https://t.co/SiaA4AX3rh pic.twitter.com/g9NqMFONUH
— Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2026
Margulies may have been referencing Wyle's own comments, having previously mentioned that high-profile actors may distract from the important issues of the show. That's certainly true, though "The Pitt" is doing just fine with its own unique cast.
The Pitt's cast is already famous without ER
When it comes to the existing cast of "The Pitt," there is already plenty of star power, so there probably is no need for Julianna Margulies or George Clooney to make an appearance. Star Taylor Dearden is the daughter of another famous actor, Bryan Cranston, and the cast has already won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Actor Awards in 2026. Noah Wyle is also a star in his own right, having won multiple Best Actor awards for his role on "The Pitt."
Based on previous comments, Wyle is very happy with the current casting choices for the HBO drama. "I'm so fond of the whole cast ... I'm really impressed and gratified at this very young and slightly green ensemble coming in as intensely as they did," said Wyle in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. So, it makes logical sense that Wyle and "The Pitt" executives wouldn't want to change the current strategy of the show's casting.
While Margulies has officially given the nod to a potential "ER" reunion, it looks like fans hoping for her to step into scrubs again might be better off watching re-runs instead. For now, it seems the team behind "The Pitt" is perfectly content in uplifting and highlighting new talent.