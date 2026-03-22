The Incredible Transformation Of The Pitt's Noah Wyle

Although Noah Wyle has been acting for years, he's only now getting his best accolades. In the late 1990s, Wyle starred on the hit show "ER" along with George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, and Julianna Margulies. The show was critically acclaimed and nominated for many awards. Wyle himself was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the Primetime Emmy Awards five years in a row. Unfortunately, he lost every time. In a meteoric twist of fate, Wyle has come back around with a different hit medical TV series, "The Pitt." Wyle was again nominated for several awards, including outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

This time around, 26 years after his last nomination, Wyle won a Primetime Emmy. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his family, the series cast, and crew. He also thanked people in the healthcare industry, saying, "And mostly to anybody who is going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you" (via People). In 2025 and 2026, Wyle also received awards from the Golden Globes, Actor Awards, Critics Choice, and the Writers Guild of America for his work in front of and behind the camera on "The Pitt." From fresh-faced youth to bearded sophistication, Noah Wyle's transformation over the years has been incredible.