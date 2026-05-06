Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Is A Total Copy-Paste Of Her

Mamie Gummer literally got her start by being a nepo baby, but not the kind of nepo baby who makes us cringe. Gummer made her on-screen debut at just 20 months old (under the stage name Natalie Stern), playing Meryl Streep's baby in the 1986 film "Heartburn." Her talents were obvious even then, with The New York Times review noting that Gummer "is already accomplished enough to steal scenes even from Miss Streep."

Gummer returned to professional acting after graduating from Northwestern University in 2005, and earned a Theatre World Award in 2006 for the play "Mr. Marmalade." The next year, Gummer and Streep both played the character Lila Wittenborn in the 2007 film "Evening," with Gummer appearing as Lila during flashback sequences. While "Evening" was met with less than favorable reviews, Gummer was still praised for her work, with Screen Daily writing, "The revelation in 'Evening' is Mamie Gummer."

Gummer has been open about how being Streep's daughter impacts her own career, telling ABC News, "I remember trying to kind of fly under the radar when I first got out of school. And I went to general casting meetings, like at soap operas. It didn't fly. It does sort of precede every door that I walk into in this way." Still, the actor has made a name for herself in her own way. Gummer has been nominated for two Lucille Lortel awards and a Drama Desk award, and has worked with master directors like Steven Soderbergh and Ang Lee. Through it all, she hasn't tried to hide her family lineage — three decades after getting her first credit as her mom's child in "Heartburn," Gummer did it again, acting alongside Streep in "Ricki and the Flash."