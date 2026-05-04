Inside Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn's Relationship With Dad Larry Birkhead

The late, great actor and model Anna Nicole Smith tragically passed away in 2007, from an accidental drug overdose, at the age of just 39. At the time of her untimely death, she left behind a baby daughter named Dannielynn Birkhead, who has grown up to be Anna Nicole Smith's twin. Dannielynn, who was born on September 7, 2006, was less than 6 months old when her mother died. Her birth father, Larry Birkhead, who had a secret relationship with Anna Nicole Smith that lasted two years, stepped up to raise his daughter, creating a strong, tight-knit bond between them.

Larry was proven to be Dannielynn's biological father following a paternity test after several other men publicly claimed to have fathered the child, including Smith's one-time lawyer and partner Richard K. Stern, as well as Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, the husband of Zsa Zsa Gabor. After it was proven that Larry was indeed the baby's blood father, the photographer took full custody of his daughter.

Shortly after Smith's passing, Larry and Dannielynn moved into the late reality TV star's LA home, but Larry ultimately decided to relocate with his baby to Kentucky, craving a quiet life out of the public eye. In Kentucky, Larry and Dannielynn maintained an unbreakable father-daughter bond, with the two attending the Kentucky Derby together as a special tradition each year. Larry first met Smith at the Kentucky Derby, making this annual father-daughter event even more meaningful.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).