Inside Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn's Relationship With Dad Larry Birkhead
The late, great actor and model Anna Nicole Smith tragically passed away in 2007, from an accidental drug overdose, at the age of just 39. At the time of her untimely death, she left behind a baby daughter named Dannielynn Birkhead, who has grown up to be Anna Nicole Smith's twin. Dannielynn, who was born on September 7, 2006, was less than 6 months old when her mother died. Her birth father, Larry Birkhead, who had a secret relationship with Anna Nicole Smith that lasted two years, stepped up to raise his daughter, creating a strong, tight-knit bond between them.
Larry was proven to be Dannielynn's biological father following a paternity test after several other men publicly claimed to have fathered the child, including Smith's one-time lawyer and partner Richard K. Stern, as well as Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, the husband of Zsa Zsa Gabor. After it was proven that Larry was indeed the baby's blood father, the photographer took full custody of his daughter.
Shortly after Smith's passing, Larry and Dannielynn moved into the late reality TV star's LA home, but Larry ultimately decided to relocate with his baby to Kentucky, craving a quiet life out of the public eye. In Kentucky, Larry and Dannielynn maintained an unbreakable father-daughter bond, with the two attending the Kentucky Derby together as a special tradition each year. Larry first met Smith at the Kentucky Derby, making this annual father-daughter event even more meaningful.
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Larry Birkhead is completely supportive of Dannielynn's choices
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, has had a stunning transformation, but her close-knit bond with her father, Larry Birkhead, remains untouchable. It was even briefly speculated that they shared a joint Instagram account, but the photographer cleared that rumor up once and for all while a guest on Bunnie XO's podcast, "Dumb Blonde," in March 2026. Larry revealed that while there is an Instagram handle that includes both of their names, only he uses it. "I was like, let me just pick this," Larry recalled. "So people think that it's our joint thing, and it's not. And I don't post much, but I post like proud dad moments, and I post that there's something to say, but yeah. That's the social media, which I'm really bad at and she reminds me." Clearly, Larry values his daughter's opinion.
He confirmed that Dannielynn has her own account, but claimed not to know its handle, showcasing that Larry values her privacy too. The single dad is also hugely supportive of Dannielynn's desire to connect with her mom's legacy, and even accompanied her to Mexia, Texas, to see where Anna Nicole Smith once lived. While appearing on an episode of "20/20," Larry explained how he thought it was healthy for Dannielynn to know where her mom comes from, showcasing what an understanding father Larry seems to be. As he argued, "I thought, 'Why not go back to Anna's beginnings and kind of see where Anna got her start?'" (via YouTube). Larry reasoned, "It's keeping her memory alive for my daughter."