Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead's Stunning Transformation

Anna Nicole Smith was a bona fide pop culture sensation throughout the '90s and '00s. After launching her modeling career as a Playboy centerfold, she branched out into the worlds of film and reality television. She modeled for major brands like Guess, H&M, and Lane Bryant, and she became a spokesperson for PETA. But it wasn't all glitz and glam: Smith grappled with public lawsuits, tumultuous relationships, and an underlying drug addiction that ultimately led to her death in 2007. Five months before her passing, Smith welcomed a daughter named Dannielynn Birkhead.

"Anna always wanted a little girl, that was her dream," Dannielynn's father, Larry Birkhead, said in a 2017 "20/20" special. "She went from city to city, as far back [as] the '90s, and she would collect outfits from all these road trips ... and hope that one day that she could dress her in all these frilly outfits."

Dannielynn is all grown up, and she's basically Anna Nicole Smith's twin. Larry recognizes that his daughter will never not remind people of the late model, both in appearance and character. "She is fearless like her mom," he said. "I could stand right next to my daughter and we could look like twins, and the first thing they'll say is ... 'spitting image of the mother.'" While it may be impossible not to think of Smith whenever a video or photo of her kid makes the internet rounds, Dannielynn is also very much her own person who seems keen to pave her own way. This is the stunning transformation of Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.