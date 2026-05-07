Rita Wilson's Health Issues, Explained
Rita Wilson has been married to Tom Hanks since 1988, and the two have a beautiful relationship, by all accounts, from raising two kids together to just how much Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson love being grandparents. But while many moments in their decades together have been blissful, the "Now and Then" star has also endured one of the most difficult health issues imaginable: A cancer diagnosis. In April 2015, Wilson confirmed to People that she had been diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma, which led to a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. The singer had an underlying condition called lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS), which was being monitored through regular mammograms and breast MRIs. Doctors found the cancer after she was diagnosed with pleomorphic carcinoma in situ (PCIS) and had two biopsies that showed no cancer.
Fortunately, a friend convinced her to double-check the results and another pathologist found the invasive lobular carcinoma. An oncologist from the Fred Hutch Cancer Center delved into Wilson's diagnosis in an April 2015 blog post, explaining that invasive lobular carcinoma is caused by cells mutating and dividing rapidly, which "clog the breast lobules" and cause LCIS. This condition can sometimes lead to cancer if the cells continue evolving and spread to the normal breast tissue. Doctors initially thought the "Runaway Bride" star had a "pleomorphism" — which means the LCIS had changed considerably and, as a result, was starting to look like cancer under a microscope, a condition called PCIS. That is, until a second opinion finally led to her invasive lobular carcinoma diagnosis.
Rita Wilson's cancer diagnosis gave her a new perspective on life
Rita Wilson learned a lot after going through her battle with breast cancer. The "Sleepless in Seattle" star celebrated 11 years of being cancer free in March 2026, and she wrote about part of her experience in a song, "Throw Me a Party," in 2019. In an April 2020 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer shared how her diagnosis changed her. In fact, Rita Wilson felt her "cancer was a blessing." As she elaborated, "Like, it really taught me to live every moment to the fullest as if it was your last." At "Sound of a Woman: Rita Wilson in Conversation with Demi Moore," in New York City, in April 2026, the beloved star revealed that after receiving the initial diagnosis, she had two requests for her husband, Tom Hanks, if she were to die: "One is that you should be sad for a very, very long time," (via InStyle).
Second, as her hit song suggested, she wanted a party in her honor, "a celebration of life," as she clarified. The "Jingle All the Way" star added, "I want it to be about people telling stories and joy and remembering me in that way." Luckily, she made it through and is now a proud cancer survivor. As Wilson told People, in 2015, she credits Hanks, her "loving, supportive husband," her support team, medical advances, and that second opinion with saving her life. As Wilson proclaimed, "I hope this will encourage others to get a second opinion and to trust their instincts if something doesn't 'feel' right." Otherwise, she might not be here.