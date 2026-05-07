Rita Wilson's Health Issues, Explained

Rita Wilson has been married to Tom Hanks since 1988, and the two have a beautiful relationship, by all accounts, from raising two kids together to just how much Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson love being grandparents. But while many moments in their decades together have been blissful, the "Now and Then" star has also endured one of the most difficult health issues imaginable: A cancer diagnosis. In April 2015, Wilson confirmed to People that she had been diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma, which led to a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. The singer had an underlying condition called lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS), which was being monitored through regular mammograms and breast MRIs. Doctors found the cancer after she was diagnosed with pleomorphic carcinoma in situ (PCIS) and had two biopsies that showed no cancer.

Fortunately, a friend convinced her to double-check the results and another pathologist found the invasive lobular carcinoma. An oncologist from the Fred Hutch Cancer Center delved into Wilson's diagnosis in an April 2015 blog post, explaining that invasive lobular carcinoma is caused by cells mutating and dividing rapidly, which "clog the breast lobules" and cause LCIS. This condition can sometimes lead to cancer if the cells continue evolving and spread to the normal breast tissue. Doctors initially thought the "Runaway Bride" star had a "pleomorphism" — which means the LCIS had changed considerably and, as a result, was starting to look like cancer under a microscope, a condition called PCIS. That is, until a second opinion finally led to her invasive lobular carcinoma diagnosis.