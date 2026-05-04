What's The Meaning Behind The Name Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Chose For Their New Son?
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden officially have a family of five and, just as they did with their first two children, they gave baby number three a very unusual name. The couple are now experts in the art of announcing unique baby names with seemingly abstract meanings, beginning with Diaz's first child, Raddix. So, it's no surprise that the Good Charlotte musician was sure to get ahead of any questions about their little one's name with his announcement post on Instagram on May 3, 2026.
"Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden," Madden wrote on Instagram late Sunday night, adding, "Welcome to the world Son!!" He was sure to note, "We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!! ... having a blast ... Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family."
This famous family is clearly thrilled to welcome their newest member, and they seem just as thrilled with the name they chose for him. Madden's words were accompanied by a carousel of artistic images, including an illustration seemingly modeled after the "One Piece" card game based on the popular manga and anime series. The illustration shows a ship with a compass and an "N" on the sail. Beneath the name "Nautas Madden," text reads, "From Latin root word Nauta ... sailor, navigator, voyager, one who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown."
These stars are definitely proud parents
Nautas Madden's birth comes 11 years after his parents tied the knot. They announced their daughter Raddix Madden's birth in 2020, followed by Cardinal Madden in 2024. Evidently, this couple loves choosing obscure baby names almost as much as they love being parents. For folks in the public eye, this often invites criticism from fans online. Luckily for Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, though, the name Nautas didn't cause too much chaos in the comment section.
Fellow musician Clinton Cave praised pal Benji on his "One Piece"-themed baby announcement, writing, "biggest cool dad flex with the one piece announce ... welcome nautas to the world, legendary status [awaits]!" Someone else commented, "Congrats and welcome to the show [Nautas]!" So, it's been surprisingly smooth sailing with the announcement of this nautical name. The most important comment below Madden's Instagram post, though, came from Diaz, who simply added some sparkle and heart emojis. Evidently, these two are over the moon to be welcoming another family member.
The couple tends to keep a relatively low profile when it comes to sharing about their family life. In 2022, however, Madden shared a sweet anniversary shoutout to Diaz on Instagram that gave fans a peek into their blissful family. "Always dreamed of having a family like this," he wrote, calling it, "Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth." That sounds like one lucky place for little Nautas to be.