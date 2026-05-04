What's The Meaning Behind The Name Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Chose For Their New Son?

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden officially have a family of five and, just as they did with their first two children, they gave baby number three a very unusual name. The couple are now experts in the art of announcing unique baby names with seemingly abstract meanings, beginning with Diaz's first child, Raddix. So, it's no surprise that the Good Charlotte musician was sure to get ahead of any questions about their little one's name with his announcement post on Instagram on May 3, 2026.

"Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden," Madden wrote on Instagram late Sunday night, adding, "Welcome to the world Son!!" He was sure to note, "We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!! ... having a blast ... Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family."

This famous family is clearly thrilled to welcome their newest member, and they seem just as thrilled with the name they chose for him. Madden's words were accompanied by a carousel of artistic images, including an illustration seemingly modeled after the "One Piece" card game based on the popular manga and anime series. The illustration shows a ship with a compass and an "N" on the sail. Beneath the name "Nautas Madden," text reads, "From Latin root word Nauta ... sailor, navigator, voyager, one who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown."