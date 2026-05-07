Dolly Parton And Keanu Reeves Have A Surprising Connection

Move over six degrees of Kevin Bacon, another surprising celebrity connection has entered the chat: Dolly Parton and Keanu Reeves. Parton revealed on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" that Reeves' mother, Patricia Taylor, worked on many of her costumes and clothes during the 1970s. Moreover, it appears that her iconic 1978 "Playboy" cover outfit was one of Taylor's designs, which Reeves would go on to use as a future Halloween costume.

While speaking to Drew Barrymore in 2023, Parton stated that she remembered Reeves being there for fittings: "But I remember Keanu when he was just little. And she would bring him over to my house when we were fitting or when I would go to the shop where she worked." Parton then recounted how she reunited with "The Matrix" star years later when his own career had taken off, describing him as "the sweetest guy." Parton is not alone in those thoughts, with many describing him as a kind person over the years.

Reeves explained in 2021 on Jada Pinkett-Smith's show "Red Table Talk" that he used the iconic "Playboy" outfit for a Halloween costume as Parton had not taken it with her. Though there seems to be no photo proof of Reeves wearing the costume to date, Reeves stated, "I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton's 'Playboy' bunny."