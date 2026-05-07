Dolly Parton And Keanu Reeves Have A Surprising Connection
Move over six degrees of Kevin Bacon, another surprising celebrity connection has entered the chat: Dolly Parton and Keanu Reeves. Parton revealed on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" that Reeves' mother, Patricia Taylor, worked on many of her costumes and clothes during the 1970s. Moreover, it appears that her iconic 1978 "Playboy" cover outfit was one of Taylor's designs, which Reeves would go on to use as a future Halloween costume.
While speaking to Drew Barrymore in 2023, Parton stated that she remembered Reeves being there for fittings: "But I remember Keanu when he was just little. And she would bring him over to my house when we were fitting or when I would go to the shop where she worked." Parton then recounted how she reunited with "The Matrix" star years later when his own career had taken off, describing him as "the sweetest guy." Parton is not alone in those thoughts, with many describing him as a kind person over the years.
Reeves explained in 2021 on Jada Pinkett-Smith's show "Red Table Talk" that he used the iconic "Playboy" outfit for a Halloween costume as Parton had not taken it with her. Though there seems to be no photo proof of Reeves wearing the costume to date, Reeves stated, "I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton's 'Playboy' bunny."
Though their connection is surprising, Reeves and Parton have similar legacies
Keanu Reeves and Dolly Parton have a lot in common, if you think about it. Both celebs are known for leaving good impressions and generally having beloved public personas. Additionally, both Reeves and Parton are known for their major humanitarian efforts. The "John Wick" star's philanthropic work includes cutting parts of his own salary on several projects across his career to support the salaries of other high-profile actors and production costs, and donating to cancer research and spinal injury research. Meanwhile, Parton is most known for her humanitarian work regarding education and literacy, including the Dollywood Foundation's flagship initiative, the Imagination Library, which has given millions of books to children worldwide.
While they occupy two different generations and have had different career trajectories, Reeves and Parton also share the common celebrity experience of having rumors circulate about them. So many rumors about Reeves are downright silly, and many rumors about Parton have been proven flat-out untrue, despite being widely believed. Such is the nature of long careers in the public eye, but it's nice to know that there are two celebrities whose reputations have remained ultimately good.