False Rumors About Dolly Parton That Everyone Believes

For someone who has spent nearly 70 years in the spotlight, Dolly Parton has remained remarkably private about her marriage — so much so that some people believe her late husband was a myth. But he was real. Parton married Carl Thomas Dean in 1966, and they were together up until his death in 2025. The pair shared "60 precious and meaningful years together," as Parton remarked in a statement on Instagram in the wake of his death.

Dolly Parton met Carl Thomas Dean at a Wishy Washy laundromat in 1964, and it was love at first sight for the couple who got hitched two years later, despite Parton being advised against marriage in the early stages of her career. Dean was rarely seen with his superstar wife in public, choosing to quietly live his life, but he was no doubt an encouraging presence in the singer's life. Addressing the murmurs about why he stayed away from the public eye, Parton told People, "My husband was very independent, and he liked being alone. He didn't really care about being with anybody but me," she said. "He was kind of a loner, which worked out best for us."

Since his death, Parton has been a bit more open to talking about the love she shared with her late husband. While his loss has been devastating for her, she vows to constantly remember him in everything she does, having strong faith that she would see him again, as she told the Associated Press. Sometimes, the best relationships are the quiet ones, and that indeed is true for Parton and Dean's decades-long marriage. So, if there is one untold truth of Dolly Parton, it is this: she was not just married, but happily so.