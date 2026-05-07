Music, Marriage And Drama: Donna Douglas' Life Beyond Beverly Hillbillies

Donna Douglas' portrayal of Elly May Clampett on "The Beverly Hillbillies" was the first crush of a generation of TV viewers. While the show may not have had an almost perfect sitcom season, with her big eyes and even bigger hair, Douglas stole the hearts of viewers and seemed destined for a long and successful career in front of the camera, but her life would end up taking a number of unexpected turns. When "The Beverly Hillbillies" ended, Douglas married Robert M. Leeds, who directed 50 episodes of the classic sitcom. For a time, she ditched Hollywood for a surprisingly normal job, becoming a real estate agent, but, in her heart, she needed to keep performing.

Along with guest spots on shows like "Night Gallery" and a return to her iconic character for the TV movie "Return of the Beverly Hillbillies," Douglas released her first album, "Donna Douglas Sings Gospel," in 1982 before following it up with 1982's "Here Come the Critters," 1986's "Donna Douglas Sings Gospel II," and 1989's "Back on the Mountain." Douglas also took to writing children's books, and co-wrote a cookbook, "Southern Favorites with a Taste of Hollywood," which includes recipes from celebs like her "Beverly Hillbillies" co-star Buddy Ebsen and other icons like Phyllis Diller and Debbie Reynolds. While TV and movies had become a secondary part of her career, Douglas still had plans to return to the screen, and in 1985, she optioned Dorothy Gilman's novel, "A Nun in the Closet." Almost a decade later, Douglas found herself in the midst of a lawsuit over the story.