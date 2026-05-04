Dolly Parton Shares 'Good News And A Little Bad News' About Her Health In Candid Video
Dolly Parton is opening up to her fans about some of her ongoing health issues. Parton missed some major events in 2025 because of her health, and now she'll be missing her Las Vegas residency that had been postponed last year until this September. In a long Instagram reel, Parton confirmed she won't be able to do the live shows, and she apologized to all those who had tickets to see her.
She framed the situation as having "good news and a little bad news." The good news is that she is "responding really well to meds and treatments" and is continuing to get better. But the bad news is that "it's going to take [her] a little while before [she's] up to stage performance level." So no Vegas shows. Dolly gave her fans an analogy for what is happening: "Let's think of me like an old classic car, that once restored, can be better than ever."
It's a sweet and touching video, showcasing her humor and Parton's ongoing love of rhinestones. She doesn't go into every detail as to what any specific diagnoses were, though she did talk about how frequently getting kidney stones. Dolly also mentioned that her immune and digestive systems weren't working as they should.
Dolly Parton has been going through it recently, but she's not quitting
Dolly Parton has had quite the tough couple of years. Along with battling health concerns, Parton's longtime husband Carl Dean died in March 2025. In the video confirming the cancellation of her Vegas residency, she mentioned that this past year has been hard as she spent anniversaries and holidays without her husband for the first time. And Dolly also gave a shout-out to thank people for all the support they'd shown her through that hard year.
Fans should be relieved to know that it doesn't sound like Dolly is planning to give up performing, just to put it off until she feels better. She also mentioned some other projects that are coming up, including her upcoming Broadway musical about her life and the Dolly-themed hotel and museum in Nashville that are set to open later this year.
Parton's posts on Instagram and on X have been flooded with comments from fans. One person posted, "Only Dolly Parton could turn talking about kidney stones and grief into a charming and funny monologue." With all the well wishes, it's clear that Parton really is one of the most unproblematic celebrities around, and we join all those who are wishing her the best as she keeps getting better.