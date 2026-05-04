Dolly Parton Shares 'Good News And A Little Bad News' About Her Health In Candid Video

Dolly Parton is opening up to her fans about some of her ongoing health issues. Parton missed some major events in 2025 because of her health, and now she'll be missing her Las Vegas residency that had been postponed last year until this September. In a long Instagram reel, Parton confirmed she won't be able to do the live shows, and she apologized to all those who had tickets to see her.

She framed the situation as having "good news and a little bad news." The good news is that she is "responding really well to meds and treatments" and is continuing to get better. But the bad news is that "it's going to take [her] a little while before [she's] up to stage performance level." So no Vegas shows. Dolly gave her fans an analogy for what is happening: "Let's think of me like an old classic car, that once restored, can be better than ever."

It's a sweet and touching video, showcasing her humor and Parton's ongoing love of rhinestones. She doesn't go into every detail as to what any specific diagnoses were, though she did talk about how frequently getting kidney stones. Dolly also mentioned that her immune and digestive systems weren't working as they should.