Dolly Parton Missed Multiple Major Events Over Health Issues. What We Know

It was a good week for Dolly Parton, who was honored at the 2025 Governor's Awards and inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions' Hall of Fame. However, the "Jolene" singer unfortunately had to miss out on both events, sparking fans' concern for Parton's health once again. But according to the country icon herself, there's no need to worry.

On November 16, Parton was awarded an honorary Oscar — the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award — at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards, an event she couldn't attend in person. However, she virtually accepted her accolade in a video message. While rumors suggested her absence was due to Parton's previously disclosed health struggles, a representative for the singer told USA Today that it was actually because of an overlap in her schedule.

However, her nonappearance at her IAAPA Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 17 was, in fact, a result of her health issues. As she revealed in another video message, which was posted by Dollywood on Instagram, "I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I've been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while."