The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Met Gala

The first Monday in May has arrived, and we all know what that means — the Met Gala has returned. As always, this benefit for the Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art has put the spotlight on fashion while putting big stars on the spot to wear some of the most creative or glamorous ensembles you can imagine. We all love a good red carpet, and the Met Gala is basically the one occasion where the red carpet is also the main event.

Every year, the Met Gala's theme can make or break the night's success, since it basically dictates the outfits that decorate some of the most famous people on earth. The Met Gala's 2026 theme was "Costume Art," and the coordinating dress code was "Fashion is Art." This had to be one of the simplest themes in Met Gala history, though it was also definitely open to interpretation. Of course, there were stars who brought the theme to life with impressive, creative, show-stopping looks (we're lookin' at you, Heidi Klum, Janelle Monáe, and Eileen Gu).

As usual, it would take far longer to list all the stars who went way too safe with this year's theme and ended up being utterly boring. However, some stars did take fashion risks that ended up falling flat, and they're sort of fascinating to behold. So, another Met Gala means another slew of bad outfits from fashion's biggest night, and thus another list.