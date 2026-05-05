The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Met Gala
The first Monday in May has arrived, and we all know what that means — the Met Gala has returned. As always, this benefit for the Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art has put the spotlight on fashion while putting big stars on the spot to wear some of the most creative or glamorous ensembles you can imagine. We all love a good red carpet, and the Met Gala is basically the one occasion where the red carpet is also the main event.
Every year, the Met Gala's theme can make or break the night's success, since it basically dictates the outfits that decorate some of the most famous people on earth. The Met Gala's 2026 theme was "Costume Art," and the coordinating dress code was "Fashion is Art." This had to be one of the simplest themes in Met Gala history, though it was also definitely open to interpretation. Of course, there were stars who brought the theme to life with impressive, creative, show-stopping looks (we're lookin' at you, Heidi Klum, Janelle Monáe, and Eileen Gu).
As usual, it would take far longer to list all the stars who went way too safe with this year's theme and ended up being utterly boring. However, some stars did take fashion risks that ended up falling flat, and they're sort of fascinating to behold. So, another Met Gala means another slew of bad outfits from fashion's biggest night, and thus another list.
Doja Cat looked like she was wearing a full-body blister Band-Aid
With all the high heels walking up and down the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a few stars surely needed a blister Band-Aid or two at the end of this long night. Perhaps that was the inspiration behind Doja Cat's plastic-y monochrome Saint Laurent dress. Either way, this head-to-toe beige 'fit was a bit "blah." Doja Cat's costume look revived camp at the otherwise uninspiring 2023 Met Gala, and in 2024, she donned two controversial outfits. So, we expected something a bit less bland from her.
Joey King seemed ready to take home the gold medal for figure skating
This may be the best Joey King's hair and makeup has ever looked. Unfortunately, she didn't continue the impeccable styling from the neck down. This sparkly silver Miu Miu number had a lot going on. Yet, all of these elements came together to create what appeared to be a perfect figure skating moment. Had she swapped out the heels for some skates, she would have been ready to do some twirls on the ice. It wasn't quite as fitting for the Met Gala, though.
Chloe Malle's position required a more adventurous look
There wasn't exactly anything wrong with Chloe Malle's yellow gown. Yet, as the new Head of Editorial Content at Vogue, we really expected Malle to rock something with a bit more going on. This golden yellow dress with silver jewelry would have worked for just about any red carpet. Something that took a bit more of a fashion risk and felt more obviously aligned with the theme would have been a major improvement.
Was Sam Smith inspired by The Emperor's New Groove?
If you believe "The Emperor's New Groove" is high art, you're definitely not alone. Still, was the Disney flick's villain, Yzma, the ideal outfit inspo for this year's Met Gala? As far as we can tell, that's exactly what Sam Smith thought when donning this black Christian Cowan ensemble. The star certainly got creative with this outfit, but with the feather on top of their head, this look felt a bit too cartoonish.
Charlotte Gainsbourg's dress looked like a last minute Zara purchase
Charlotte Gainsbourg's ensemble may have been Saint Laurent, but thanks to the fabric and silhouette, it kind of looked like something you could pick up at the mall. A long-sleeve leather minidress with tights isn't revolutionary, and while this version may have had a train and a gold belt added, it still felt way too casual for the occasion. In fact, this may have even been a bit too basic for a less prestigious red carpet event.
Luke Evans looked like he was issuing speeding tickets
We sure wouldn't want to see Luke Evans driving behind us in this outfit. This Palomo Spain leather look was Tom of Finland-inspired, which certainly made it on-theme for the art-centric night. To most people, though, it likely just appeared to be cop-inspired. It's not easy to seem out-of-place on a red carpet all about experimenting with fashion. Yet, this brown monochrome moment managed to do exactly that.
Ben Stiller seemed like he was headed to an office meeting
Ben Stiller's Met Gala attire was basically a totally boring suit brightened by an orange tie, a reference to his beloved basketball team, the New York Knicks. Yet, we doubt many people immediately recognized what his tie was referencing, and most ensembles really should work without any added backstory. Plus, this 'fit definitely did not embrace the theme, which Stiller should have done and saved this suit for his next business meeting.
Did Joe Alwyn accidentally leave his light saber at home?
If Taylor Swift comes out with a Jedi-inspired album, we're all going to blame it on this night. Joe Alwyn looked like he was plucked straight out of "Star Wars" and dropped on the steps of the Met, looking like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or some other Jedi. That was probably the case, considering it happened to be Star Wars Day (May 4, as in, "May the fourth be with you"). Still, there are many more creative outfits in the "Star Wars" universe to draw from than this totally yawn-inducing piece with a drab color palette.
Lily-Rose Depp looked like the end of a gender reveal party
As a Chanel brand ambassador, Lily-Rose Depp definitely knows a thing or two about fashion. So, why did she wear a boring dress fit for a garden party on fashion's biggest night? This pink and blue Chanel ensemble would have been a great look to attend a baby shower, but it was hardly a big fashion statement. Plus, pairing it with equally boring hair and makeup made it even worse.
Karlie Kloss dressed like a garlic bulb
Fashion is ... garlic? Karlie Kloss brought her Kushner husband to the Met, where she wore this white Dior dress with a definitely unique, balloon-like shape. While the green pumps and purple flowers gave delicate spring vibes, the whole look didn't quite work. It probably wouldn't have worked for any occasion — as the famous quote goes, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners" (via Vogue).
Rami Malek looked like a dog in a cone
Rami Malek went monochromatic with an all-black ensemble at this year's Met. With a long, sleek coat and sparkly brooch, this look was simple at its core. He added one accessory, though, that left us thinking about the inflatable dog collar or plastic cone your pup might sport after a surgery. Was this the art that inspired Malek's look for the big event? It's certainly possible, but it didn't make for a particularly good outfit.
Kim Kardashian reminded us of an old iPod Nano
Did anyone else have an iPod Nano in this exact color circa 2008? Anybody? This probably wasn't what gave Kim Kardashian and her team the idea for this unusual orange outfit, but we've got a bone to pick with whatever did. No one loves a body-con 'fit quite like Kardashian does, but between the sculpted bodice and the cape, this seems like what a C-list superhero with lame powers might wear.