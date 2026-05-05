Stars Over 60 Who Stunned At The 2026 Met Gala
Whenever it comes time for the annual Met Gala, you can bet that some of the biggest names from Hollywood and beyond are going to step into the spotlight to show off their best (and worst) looks. The 2026 iteration of the event was no exception, with numerous hot, young up-and-comers turning up to put their best foot forward — from "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri to breakout Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu. That being said, the veterans of the entertainment industry weren't about to let the kids have all the fun.
Indeed, plenty of older celebrities were on hand to embrace this year's theme of "Costume Art," as well as prove that they could still hang with the young blood. For instance, 57-year-old actor Hugh Jackman wasn't shy about engaging in a bit of PDA with date Sutton Foster, while the 58-year-old Nicole Kidman channeled a bit of '60s flower-child energy with her Peggy Lipton-esque hairdo. Not only that, but the Australian actors weren't even the oldest Hollywood icons to walk the red carpet and totally slay on fashion's biggest night. Here are just some of the biggest over 60 stars who stunned at the 2026 Met Gala.
John Lithgow still cleans up well at 80
One of the oldest attendees at the 2026 Met Gala was none other than actor John Lithgow, who attended the glitzy event with his wife of several decades, Mary Yeager. The beloved star, who celebrated his 80th birthday in October 2025, kept things simple but effective fashion-wise, sporting a dark tuxedo and matching bowtie with a crisp white shirt. Despite his age, Lithgow's involvement in the Met Gala is unsurprising, given that he hasn't really lost a step in the acting world. The "3rd Rock From the Sun" star recently reprised his role as Arthur Mitchell in "Dexter: Resurrection" and is taking over the coveted role of Albus Dumbledore in the controversial upcoming small-screen reboot of "Harry Potter."
Stevie Nicks stole the show with her surprise Met Gala appearance
Living legend Stevie Nicks was a surprise guest at the 2026 Met Gala, which took place just a few weeks before her 78th birthday. And yet, the "Edge of Seventeen" hitmaker may very well go down as one of the biggest show-stealers in the event's history. In a look that can best be described as "Victorian England turned up to 11," the Fleetwood Mac star made a grand entrance sporting a deep-blue, velvety ball gown paired with an elegant top hat. It was quintessentially her, in the chicest possible way.
Al Sharpton's Met Gala suit was the gold standard
71-year-old civil rights activist and TV personality Al Sharpton was out to make a big statement with his 2026 Met Gala 'fit. Sharpton wore a black pinstriped suit with eye-catching gold lining. Explaining the philosophy behind the look while speaking with reporters, he said, "Art is [...] what you emanate, and shows [sic] of yourself. So, my stylist, Aisha McShaw, made this particularly for me to express the hard black, but the gold. And I'm here tonight to say [...] that we need to bring this world back to a level where we all exude what we have inside," (via YouTube).
Gayle King's Met Gala dress earned her a standing ovation from her co-workers
Prominent media personality Gayle King, who serves as both a "CBS Mornings" co-host and the editor-at-large of Oprah Daily, her BFF's popular website, shined like gold at the 2026 Met Gala by way of a glittering Christian Siriano gown. The outfit was a big hit with her co-workers at Oprah Daily, in particular, with the 71-year-old taking to Instagram to share a clip of the standing ovation she got while leaving the office to head to the gala. "Fashion is art. I got the assignment," King enthused in the video.
Kris Jenner understood the assignment
Alongside famous daughter Kim Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner proudly represented the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the 2026 Met Gala in style. Evidently, Jenner took the "fashion as art" prompt to heart, arriving in a bold, kimono-esque dress designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for the Alta Moda collection. "Well, you've met my girls," she quipped when asked by Vogue about her approach to this year's theme (via YouTube). "So, I just sort of follow their lead. They give me some advice and give me some suggestions," the 70-year-old Kardashian matriarch continued.
Angela Bassett brought an iconic painting to life
In perhaps one of the most literal interpretations of this year's theme, 2026 Met Gala co-host Angela Bassett wore a custom pink Prabal Gurung gown, which was reportedly inspired by Laura Wheeler Waring's 1927 painting "Girl In Pink Dress." The iconic piece of artwork turned 98 years old in 2025 — the very same year Bassett, the Oscar-nominated star of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," celebrated her 67th birthday. Given that the painting has been displayed by The Met itself, to say that Bassett understood the assignment would be a massive understatement.
Julianne Moore looked good enough to dine with Dr. Lecter
In 2001, Julianne Moore starred as Clarice Starling, the role made famous a decade earlier by Jodie Foster, in the "Silence of the Lambs" sequel "Hannibal." More than two decades later, the asymmetrical black gown she chose for the 2026 Met Gala looked a lot like something that would even live up to Dr. Hannibal Lecter's famously high standards for elegance. Like John Lithgow, the 65-year-old Moore kept things fairly simple compared to some of her fellow stars' more extravagant outfits. But even so, she clearly still showed up to serve in this gorgeous Bottega Veneta creation.