Stars Over 60 Who Stunned At The 2026 Met Gala

Whenever it comes time for the annual Met Gala, you can bet that some of the biggest names from Hollywood and beyond are going to step into the spotlight to show off their best (and worst) looks. The 2026 iteration of the event was no exception, with numerous hot, young up-and-comers turning up to put their best foot forward — from "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri to breakout Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu. That being said, the veterans of the entertainment industry weren't about to let the kids have all the fun.

Indeed, plenty of older celebrities were on hand to embrace this year's theme of "Costume Art," as well as prove that they could still hang with the young blood. For instance, 57-year-old actor Hugh Jackman wasn't shy about engaging in a bit of PDA with date Sutton Foster, while the 58-year-old Nicole Kidman channeled a bit of '60s flower-child energy with her Peggy Lipton-esque hairdo. Not only that, but the Australian actors weren't even the oldest Hollywood icons to walk the red carpet and totally slay on fashion's biggest night. Here are just some of the biggest over 60 stars who stunned at the 2026 Met Gala.