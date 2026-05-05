Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman's Relationship Shines At 2026 Met Gala In PDA-Packed Pics

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's romance was a long time coming; when the Broadway veterans starred as love interests in a 2021 revival of "The Music Man," everyone who saw them could tell their connection was no act. The fact that both actors were married at the time meant they had to keep their relationship under the radar for a while, even as the tabloids blabbed about their affair. But once Jackman's nasty divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness was finally settled and Foster had parted ways with her second husband, Ted Griffin, the smitten couple was free to show their love publicly. Their appearance at the 2026 Met Gala is proof.

Jackman and Foster arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art hand-in-hand and stayed that way as they smiled for the cameras. Their body language — leaning toward each other, laughing, barely separated by more than a couple of inches — said it all. It was the look of a duo who had finally found "their person" and didn't regret all they went through to get to this point.