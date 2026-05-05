Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman's Relationship Shines At 2026 Met Gala In PDA-Packed Pics
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's romance was a long time coming; when the Broadway veterans starred as love interests in a 2021 revival of "The Music Man," everyone who saw them could tell their connection was no act. The fact that both actors were married at the time meant they had to keep their relationship under the radar for a while, even as the tabloids blabbed about their affair. But once Jackman's nasty divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness was finally settled and Foster had parted ways with her second husband, Ted Griffin, the smitten couple was free to show their love publicly. Their appearance at the 2026 Met Gala is proof.
Jackman and Foster arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art hand-in-hand and stayed that way as they smiled for the cameras. Their body language — leaning toward each other, laughing, barely separated by more than a couple of inches — said it all. It was the look of a duo who had finally found "their person" and didn't regret all they went through to get to this point.
Foster and Jackman played it safe, fashion-wise
Sutton Foster has undergone a stunning transformation since her first stage appearance in a community theater in Augusta, Georgia. Many years, many roles, and many awards later (including two Tonys and two Drama Desk Awards), the actor has solidified her place in Broadway stardom. Small wonder she bonded with Hugh Jackman, whose theatrical career is only slightly less famous than his screen one.
Surprisingly for a couple whose first love is theater, Foster and Jackman played it safe when choosing their outfits for the evening. The Met Gala is an occasion that calls for original fashions, often over-the-top in the best way. The 2026 theme seemed to be tailor-made for them (to stick with the fashion theme): Costume Art, a tie-in to the museum's new exhibit, which "explores the inherent relationship between clothing and the body," as the Met's Instagram post put it. The couple certainly wasn't among the worst-dressed stars in Met Gala history, but they weren't standouts, either. Jackman was dapper in a standard tux, while Foster glittered in a one-shouldered gold gown with a ruched waist and front slit. They exuded old Hollywood glamour, but they weren't nearly as fashion-forward as, say, Sabrina Carpenter's film-strip gown or Beyoncé's skeleton-inspired one. Maybe the "Wolverine" and "Younger" stars figured they'd save the drama for the actual stage.