Nicole Kidman's 2026 Met Gala Hair Is Giving Flashbacks To '60s Icon Peggy Lipton

Nicole Kidman has had a gorgeous hair transformation over the course of her Hollywood career, and we just saw the latest chapter in her ever-evolving style journey unfold in real time at the 2026 Met Gala. What's more, the 'do Kidman went with feels rather evocative of another famous actor: late '60s icon Peggy Lipton.

Kidman arrived at the Met Gala sporting a bold red gown and wearing her blonde hair so long and straight that it appeared to reach past her waistline. It's certainly yet another far cry from Kidman's natural, curly locks. And it calls calls to mind the long, straight hair that was incredibly popular among young women in the 1960s and especially the '70s, with Lipton being a great celebrity example.

Kevin Mazur/mg26 & Donaldson Collection/Getty

During the first era of her career, Lipton was perhaps best known for her main role as Julie Barnes on the ABC crime drama "The Mod Squad," which ran from 1968 to 1973. Lipton took a 15-year hiatus from acting to focus on family life after marrying legendary music producer Quincy Jones in 1974. Upon her return, she almost immediately landed yet another iconic role as Norma Jennings in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks." But, although the second half of her career overlapped with Kidman's, the two never got the opportunity to share the screen prior to Lipton's death in 2019. However, Kidman's character, Suzanne Stone, did famously name-check Lipton in the 1995 film "To Die For."