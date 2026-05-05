Nicole Kidman's 2026 Met Gala Hair Is Giving Flashbacks To '60s Icon Peggy Lipton
Nicole Kidman has had a gorgeous hair transformation over the course of her Hollywood career, and we just saw the latest chapter in her ever-evolving style journey unfold in real time at the 2026 Met Gala. What's more, the 'do Kidman went with feels rather evocative of another famous actor: late '60s icon Peggy Lipton.
Kidman arrived at the Met Gala sporting a bold red gown and wearing her blonde hair so long and straight that it appeared to reach past her waistline. It's certainly yet another far cry from Kidman's natural, curly locks. And it calls calls to mind the long, straight hair that was incredibly popular among young women in the 1960s and especially the '70s, with Lipton being a great celebrity example.
During the first era of her career, Lipton was perhaps best known for her main role as Julie Barnes on the ABC crime drama "The Mod Squad," which ran from 1968 to 1973. Lipton took a 15-year hiatus from acting to focus on family life after marrying legendary music producer Quincy Jones in 1974. Upon her return, she almost immediately landed yet another iconic role as Norma Jennings in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks." But, although the second half of her career overlapped with Kidman's, the two never got the opportunity to share the screen prior to Lipton's death in 2019. However, Kidman's character, Suzanne Stone, did famously name-check Lipton in the 1995 film "To Die For."
The 2026 Met Gala was a family affair for Nicole Kidman
It's certainly been an interesting year for Nicole Kidman on the home front thus far, with her divorce from ex-husband Keith Urban being finalized back in January. But Kidman apparently isn't letting that get her down, as the 2026 Met Gala marks the latest in a string of public appearances for the "Eyes Wide Shut" star. She recently took part in the Chanel Cruise, to say nothing of the PR she's done for some of her recent acting projects like "Practical Magic 2" and "Scarpetta."
Still, it's clear that in the wake of her split from Urban, family remains top of mind for Kidman. After all, her date to the Met Gala was none other than her and Urban's eldest daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, who definitely seems to be leaning toward her mother's camp post-divorce. During the event, Kidman and her daughter opened up about the looks they went for, and how they tie into this year's theme of "Costume Art."
"I wanted something red, because I wanted to embrace the way in which red has been used in art through the years. And I feel that it's a strong symbol for love, for passionate love, for vitality, for power, and motherhood," Kidman told Vogue. "And I have a springtime blossoming girl here." For her part, Sunday Rose said, "Mine's really special to me because I kind of wanted to symbolize something, like, blooming. It's my first Met." Sunday Rose also wore a hairstyle rather similar to that of her mother's, giving them both that Peggy Lipton-esque '60s "flower child" energy.