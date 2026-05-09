Rumors About Jessica Simpson's Beauty Routine That Are Totally False

Jessica Simpson is setting the record straight once and for all regarding a rumor floating around the internet about her beauty routine — she does not spend $1,000 a week on tanning. "No, $1,000? Gosh. I'd rather have lain out in the sun," the pop star reasoned during an April 2026 Elle interview, when asked if the longstanding story was true. The alleged tanning budget likely originated from a 2014 report by a New Zealand news site called TVNZ, which claimed the "Irresistible" hitmaker spent a million dollars on her beauty routine and the associated products every year.

In addition to her massive tanning allowance, the outlet also claimed that Simpson dropped $2,000 per month on laser treatments to remove cellulite, $1,000 a week on eyelash extensions, and $230,000 annually for an on-call hair styling team, among many other related expenses. She wasn't asked to break down her entire beauty budget by Elle. Rather, the former reality star simply elaborated on her tanning habits, admitting that she might hit the $1,000 a week budget if she was on vacation, for instance. Likewise, Simpson pointed out that there have been times throughout her career when her job required her to be tan and to stay that way for an extended period too.

"When I was playing Daisy Duke in 'The Dukes of Hazzard,' I had to be tan and that was a four-month shoot where I was damn near naked the whole time," she argued, referring to the 2005 film, which co-starred Johnny Knoxville and Seann William Scott. Simpson added, "The only way to be confident then when shooting was to spray it, and do body makeup. But I also didn't want it to be too orange, so I had to have a base tan. It was all thought out."