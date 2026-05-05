Stevie Nicks' 2026 Met Gala Debut At 77 Is A Full Circle Moment That First Took Hold In 1973

Stevie Nicks turned up at the 2026 Met Gala looking like ... well, Stevie Nicks. The star has an aesthetic all her own, and it certainly inspired her dark, dramatic ensemble on fashion's biggest night. For a style icon like Nicks, it's amazing that this was her first-ever Met Gala appearance at 77 years old. And, this moment was a long time coming in more ways than one.

Nicks' first time gracing the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on Met Gala night was surely a special moment for her — and not just because of how much she clearly loves fashion. She also has a particular love for Vogue. Nicks was just 25 in 1973 when her and Lindsey Buckingham's album "Buckingham Nicks" released, years before Fleetwood Mac's immense success. In 2020, she told Vogue just how important the magazine was during this time in her life. "I only had enough money for one magazine at that point, and Vogue was the first one I ever bought," she explained. Back then, "I would scrape my money together and buy it every month," she recalled. So, even for a superstar like her, making an appearance at a major event with ties to Vogue all these years later surely felt a bit surreal.