Stevie Nicks' 2026 Met Gala Debut At 77 Is A Full Circle Moment That First Took Hold In 1973
Stevie Nicks turned up at the 2026 Met Gala looking like ... well, Stevie Nicks. The star has an aesthetic all her own, and it certainly inspired her dark, dramatic ensemble on fashion's biggest night. For a style icon like Nicks, it's amazing that this was her first-ever Met Gala appearance at 77 years old. And, this moment was a long time coming in more ways than one.
Nicks' first time gracing the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on Met Gala night was surely a special moment for her — and not just because of how much she clearly loves fashion. She also has a particular love for Vogue. Nicks was just 25 in 1973 when her and Lindsey Buckingham's album "Buckingham Nicks" released, years before Fleetwood Mac's immense success. In 2020, she told Vogue just how important the magazine was during this time in her life. "I only had enough money for one magazine at that point, and Vogue was the first one I ever bought," she explained. Back then, "I would scrape my money together and buy it every month," she recalled. So, even for a superstar like her, making an appearance at a major event with ties to Vogue all these years later surely felt a bit surreal.
Stevie Nicks hit the Met steps in her signature style kicked up a notch
Of course, Stevie Nicks' life in 2020 had changed immensely since her early music career. But, some things remained the same, and this included her love of Vogue. "To this day my favorite thing is getting into bed at five o'clock in the morning with a cup of decaf coffee, playing some soft, groovy music, and reading my Vogue," she told the outlet, adding, "Me and my little dog Lily pore over every single page for hours, and it's been that way since 1973." Six years after telling this story, she hit the magazine's famous Met Gala when the dress code was "Fashion is Art." Nicks is someone who knows that particular fact very well.
In a sea of stars who didn't quite commit to the theme and landed themselves on the night's worst-dressed list and others who transformed into art and rendered themselves unrecognizable, Nicks was 100% her. In a head-to-toe navy blue and black gown made especially for the star by John Galliano for Zara, the layers; top hat by Stephen Jones; and long, blond locks made the look quintessential Nicks. What better place for her to embrace her signature look than with Vogue, the magazine that's been with her every step of the way?