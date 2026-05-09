Photos Of David Bowie & Wife Iman's Love Story Through The Years

Bowie and Iman — he was the Thin White Duke; she was the Dream Woman. Together, David Bowie and Iman were celebrity royalty with a love story that is still celebrated to this day. The two icons, one from the recording studio and the other from the catwalk, combined to become one of the most stunning celebrity couples the world had ever seen. Together, they raised two children – Duncan Jones (Bowie's son from his first marriage) and Lexi Jones (who the couple had together), both talented in their own right. Sadly, the love story of Bowie and Iman was cut short when, on January 10, 2016, David Bowie died just a few days after his 69th birthday.

Despite Bowie's introversion, he and Iman never shied away from showing the world how much they loved one another. The musician and the model were regularly photographed as a couple, and they always looked happy together, with big smiles and hearts full of love. Based on these photos, Bowie and Iman seemed to share the kind of connection that songs are written about — in this case, quite literally.