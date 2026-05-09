Photos Of David Bowie & Wife Iman's Love Story Through The Years
Bowie and Iman — he was the Thin White Duke; she was the Dream Woman. Together, David Bowie and Iman were celebrity royalty with a love story that is still celebrated to this day. The two icons, one from the recording studio and the other from the catwalk, combined to become one of the most stunning celebrity couples the world had ever seen. Together, they raised two children – Duncan Jones (Bowie's son from his first marriage) and Lexi Jones (who the couple had together), both talented in their own right. Sadly, the love story of Bowie and Iman was cut short when, on January 10, 2016, David Bowie died just a few days after his 69th birthday.
Despite Bowie's introversion, he and Iman never shied away from showing the world how much they loved one another. The musician and the model were regularly photographed as a couple, and they always looked happy together, with big smiles and hearts full of love. Based on these photos, Bowie and Iman seemed to share the kind of connection that songs are written about — in this case, quite literally.
David Bowie and Iman met at a party
Iman's hairdresser introduced Imani to David Bowie at a dinner party in 1990. Bowie explained the moment to Hello! Magazine, saying, "My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing." For Iman, it was the little things Bowie did that captured her attention, telling InStyle, "The first week we met, we were walking down the street, and my shoelaces came undone, and he got to his knees and tied my shoelace."
Soon enough, Bowie and Iman were appearing in public together. Seeing an picture of them in 1990, it's hard to ignore the way they radiated as a couple. They would seem to have agreed, spending the next 26 years together.
Iman and David Bowie married in 1992
Iman and David Bowie were married in 1992, something Bowie had been planning to do from the moment he first saw her. The couple held two ceremonies: a private gathering in Switzerland, then a larger bash in Italy.
In this photo of Iman and Bowie on the dance floor at their wedding, it's easy to see the love they shared. In "The Wedding Song," which he wrote for his bride, Bowie sings, "Heaven's girl in a wedding gown." It's easy to see why he felt that way.
David Bowie and Iman go skiing
A romantic ski trip is the kind of thing that true memories are made of. While most couples don't have the press snapping pics while they're on the slopes, David Bowie and Iman weren't a normal couple.
Bowie had learned to ski in Scotland in 1971, and he used his experience to help Iman learn the sport. In this picture from January 1993, the duo look dashing in their winter wear, styled to seemingly match their personalities. Bowie's black outfit fit his mysterious nature, while Iman's bright red coat and hat showed she's used to capturing attention as a model.
Iman helps David Bowie celebrate his 50th birthday
Turning 50 is a major event in someone's life, and for someone who lived the way David Bowie did, reaching 50 may have seemed unlikely at one time. Bowie's past with drugs is well known; supposedly the singer lived on a diet of milk, red peppers, and cocaine for a year.
Bowie made it to 50, though, and he celebrated the occasion with Iman and a concert at Madison Square Garden. Seen here at the event, the love between the couple is still clear seven years after they met. With Iman's arms wrapped around him and her head resting on his shoulder, Bowie looks ready to take on the world.
David Bowie and Iman are all smiles in Hollywood
A month after turning 50, David Bowie was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He and Iman arrived at the ceremony and greeted the countless fans who came to be a part of the event.
Bowie accepted the star and joked to his fans (via the Associated Press on YouTube), "If I make any more bad albums, you can come over here and walk all over me, alright?" After the ceremony, Bowie and Iman posed by his star so that people could take pictures, and the smiles on their faces were contagious. Iman was clearly proud of her husband that day.
David Bowie tells Iman a secret
Finding a way to share a private moment when the cameras are going off can't be easy, but David Bowie appeared to pull it off while at the Serpentine Gallery's summer party in 2002. The "Space Odyssey" singer leaned in and whispered something into Iman's ear, prompting the model to flash her famous smile.
Then again, from the picture's angle, it's possible that Bowie is just planting a kiss on his wife's cheek. Whatever the case, the way his hand carefully caresses Iman's face as he goes in shows just how much he loved her.
Kissing David Bowie in the rain
Kissing in the rain is so cinematic, but it doesn't hurt to have an umbrella handy to keep the raindrops from messing up your hair. Especially if you're Iman or David Bowie, who have immaculate hair.
This photo was shared on Iman's Instagram with the caption, "My forever Valentine." In the artistic black-and-white picture, the kiss beneath an umbrella is gentle but passionate, and both seem lost in the moment.
Iman keeps David Bowie with her
David Bowie famously passed away just two days after releasing his final album, "Blackstar," on January 8, 2016. A decade later, Iman posted a video on her Instagram featuring her getting a tattoo of the same star fragments that were featured on the cover of "Blackstar."
In the post, Iman wrote, "The pain didn't vanish. It left in its place a loving permanent mark." The tattoo is crafted onto the inside of her right forearm, running along the vein. Now, wherever Iman goes, her love will be with her.
David Bowie gives Iman a kiss on the nose
While doing a photo shoot with fashion photographer Bruce Weber in 1995, David Bowie apparently couldn't resist and just had to kiss his wife on the tip of her nose. Iman, who was fixing her husband's shirt collar, couldn't help but smile.
Iman, who says she will never marry again, shared this and other images on Instagram to celebrate the 34th anniversary of their marriage, writing, "And I'd still choose you again and again and again for eternity." It's a touching tribute to a life written in the stars.