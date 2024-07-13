Meet David Bowie's Son Duncan

In the spring of 1971, David Bowie had fans buzzing when he welcomed his first child Duncan Jones with his then-wife Angie Bowie. Soon after his birth, the international pop icon released the first photos of his son. One snapshot featured Bowie cradling the adorable infant while flashing his signature piercing gaze at the camera. From that moment on, the public was obsessed with little Duncan, whom his parents affectionately nicknamed "Zowie Bowie."

Throughout the years, Jones and his dad would be seen together regularly; Bowie headlining concerts and attending glamorous events with his young son in tow. For the most part, Bowie kept mum about his private life — however, his relationship with Jones was clearly one for the history books. In a 2011 interview with The Oklahoman, Jones described his father as "a warm, supportive guy who was always introducing me to things that he felt passionate and interested in."

In 2009, Jones stepped out of his father's gargantuan shadow when he co-wrote and directed the award-winning sci-fi film "Moon." Jones has since made a name for himself in Hollywood, having directed movies like "Source Code," "Warcraft," and "Mute." He may have been born into pop-cultural royalty, but these days, Duncan Jones is an icon in his own right.

