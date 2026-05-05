'Make This Fantasy A Reality': Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas Are Reportedly Ready For Marriage
This one's for all the hopeless romantics out there — and the '90s fans. Rumor has it that a decades-long crush could become wedding bells in the future. '90s heartthrobs Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are officially an item. Just last month, a representative for Lamas confirmed to E! News that the 68-year-old "Falcon Crest" star and the 64-year-old "Melrose Place" actor are officially dating. And, from the sound of it, things are starting to get serious between the soap opera alum duo.
While Locklear and Lamas have reportedly only been dating for a few months, their friendship goes way back. "They have known each other for over 40 years, so this is not some new connection," an insider told Closer. Apparently, Lamas has long imagined that there might be something romantic between them. "Lorenzo has always had a huge crush on Heather, but the timing has never been right for them. To finally be able to make this fantasy a reality after so long is pretty intoxicating for him," the source explained. And, it seems like the feeling is mutual. In fact, they might even find themselves walking down the aisle in no time. According to the source, Locklear "says she's finally found her Prince Charming and when he pops the question she plans to say yes, no matter who objects."
Locklear and Lamas' loved ones may not support a sudden proposal
The notion that Heather Locklear may already be looking to settle down with Lorenzo Lamas is somewhat surprising, since it's been less than a year since she called it quits with ex-fiancé Chris Heisser. Locklear and Heisser were high school sweethearts who dated for five years the second time around before going their separate ways. In 2021, the "Dynasty" star spoke about Heisser to People, saying, "I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not.'" She added, "[A wedding] is so not important. We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters."
Since this was her perspective fairly recently, it's interesting that she may be ready to settle down with Lamas, with whom she was first spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve. Locklear's 28-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, reportedly supports her mom's new beau. Even so, the source told Closer, "it's hard to imagine she will support her mom rushing down the aisle," adding, "In a year or two, if things are still going well, then people in Heather's life will be all for her getting hitched, but not this quickly."
Since Lamas has been married six times before, he might be quicker to get down on one knee. So, if Locklear really is ready to say "I do," who knows — there may be no stopping these two.