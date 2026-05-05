'Make This Fantasy A Reality': Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas Are Reportedly Ready For Marriage

The notion that Heather Locklear may already be looking to settle down with Lorenzo Lamas is somewhat surprising, since it's been less than a year since she called it quits with ex-fiancé Chris Heisser. Locklear and Heisser were high school sweethearts who dated for five years the second time around before going their separate ways. In 2021, the "Dynasty" star spoke about Heisser to People, saying, "I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not.'" She added, "[A wedding] is so not important. We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters."

Since this was her perspective fairly recently, it's interesting that she may be ready to settle down with Lamas, with whom she was first spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve. Locklear's 28-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, reportedly supports her mom's new beau. Even so, the source told Closer, "it's hard to imagine she will support her mom rushing down the aisle," adding, "In a year or two, if things are still going well, then people in Heather's life will be all for her getting hitched, but not this quickly."

Since Lamas has been married six times before, he might be quicker to get down on one knee. So, if Locklear really is ready to say "I do," who knows — there may be no stopping these two.