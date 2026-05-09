Photos Of Melissa McCarthy's Weight-Loss Transformation

Melissa McCarthy has been a comedy queen for years, earning laughs with her brilliant physical comedy and flawless timing. She's also been an advocate for body positivity for some time, while she herself has been undergoing a stunning transformation, getting fit and healthy over the past decade. She strives to be an inspiration for young women and her fans, and to promote a spirit of inclusivity. "With women, there's this constant weird cultural thing where we're always supposed to be comparing ourselves with one another. Who wore it best? Whose butt's better? Instead, how about if everyone wins?" McCarthy said in an interview with Redbook in 2016. "My message is that as long as everybody's healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have."

Though her weight loss journey spanned years, McCarthy especially turned heads when she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes in January 2026. There, she posed for snapshots in a jaw-dropping Christian Siriano gown that really got the internet buzzing. The "Gilmore Girls" star has had one of the most remarkable celebrity weight loss transformations of 2026, and has proudly flaunted all the hard work she's put into getting fit every time she's walked a carpet since then. Here's a look at some of her most striking looks that really showcase her journey.