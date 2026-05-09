Photos Of Melissa McCarthy's Weight-Loss Transformation
Melissa McCarthy has been a comedy queen for years, earning laughs with her brilliant physical comedy and flawless timing. She's also been an advocate for body positivity for some time, while she herself has been undergoing a stunning transformation, getting fit and healthy over the past decade. She strives to be an inspiration for young women and her fans, and to promote a spirit of inclusivity. "With women, there's this constant weird cultural thing where we're always supposed to be comparing ourselves with one another. Who wore it best? Whose butt's better? Instead, how about if everyone wins?" McCarthy said in an interview with Redbook in 2016. "My message is that as long as everybody's healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have."
Though her weight loss journey spanned years, McCarthy especially turned heads when she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes in January 2026. There, she posed for snapshots in a jaw-dropping Christian Siriano gown that really got the internet buzzing. The "Gilmore Girls" star has had one of the most remarkable celebrity weight loss transformations of 2026, and has proudly flaunted all the hard work she's put into getting fit every time she's walked a carpet since then. Here's a look at some of her most striking looks that really showcase her journey.
Melissa McCarthy looked svelte while sparkling at the Oscars
Melissa McCarthy glimmered in the flashing lights outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood as she walked the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards in March 2026, looking slim and trim. The acclaimed icon looked as radiant as the Oscars statues themselves in a figure-hugging long-sleeved black and champagne gown adorned with crystal embellishments. The strikingly beautiful outfit accentuated her slim physique and rightfully landed her on many best-dressed lists from the night.
Melissa McCarthy is ravishing and radiant in red at an Oscars afterparty
After stunning in a black and champagne dress at the 2026 Oscars, Melissa McCarthy traded one classic outfit for another when she came out to support the 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation afterparty. The Oscar nominated comic actor looked even more strikingly svelte in a crimson Fjolla Haxhismajli gown that featured ruffled sleeves and hugged her curves in a way that radiated pure confidence and elegance. McCarthy wore her hair swept back, showing off her jawline and neck, which she complemented with ornate silver earrings.
Melissa McCarthy looked sleek and elegant at the 2026 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes were the first big awards show event of 2026, and Melissa McCarthy really showed how fit she's gotten over the course of her weight loss journey in a stunning black Christian Siriano ensemble that featured golden embellishments and showcased her remarkably slimmed-down figure. Many fans were blown away by her look, and took to social media to shower the actress with praise. "Proof that confidence is the real glow-up," one fan wrote on X. "Melissa McCarthy looks amazing."
Melissa McCarthy was a golden goddess at the American Museum of Natural History
Melissa McCarthy sparkled like a jewel in glitter when she arrived at a star-studded NYC gala at the American Museum of Natural History in December 2025. McCarthy looked dazzling in a sequined, custom rose gold Zhivago gown that managed to even steal the spotlight from the towering dinosaur skeleton she posed in front of. McCarthy glowed in the shimmering ensemble, flaunting her impressive weight loss both with her form-fitting gown and by pulling her hair back into a tight bun to show off her toned jaw and neck.
Melissa McCarthy showed off her figure in a curve-hugging ensemble
Melissa McCarthy showed off her thinner silhouette and sensational sartorial style while attending the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in April 2026. The "Bridesmaids" star stunned in a sparkling Emilio Pucci bodycon dress that featured muted nature tones and neo-modern patterning, creating a memorable look that stood out against the bright pink carpet outside Nya Studios in Los Angeles where the event was held. McCarthy was all smiles as she posed on the carpet in a way that accented her slimmer hips.
Melissa McCarthy looked pretty in pink at the Golden Globes
When it came time to make a statement at the 2025 Golden Globes, Melissa McCarthy turned to a custom Christian Siriano fuchsia jumpsuit to show off her figure. McCarthy paired the gorgeous ensemble with an elaborate and dramatic ruffled cape that cascaded over her shoulders in a theatrical flurry of different shades of pink. The look really showcased both her impressive physical transformation as well as McCarthy's beloved sense of humor and style. On Instagram, Siriano himself wrote of McCarthy, "Dressing this woman is soooo much fun we just have a blast creating fun fashion moments!!"
Melissa McCarthy looked lavish in leather
Just because Melissa McCarthy has dieted and worked hard to get healthy, that doesn't mean she can't celebrate with a sweet treat — especially if that treat is actually a purse. The comedian stunned in a black Valdrin Sahiti leather ensemble at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2024, which showcased her noticeably slimmer physique and was cinched at the waist with a decorative metallic lion's head door knocker. However, the one thing that really upped the ante with her sultry ensemble was a Kinza Winza clutch, covered in crystals and designed to look like a really delicious cannoli. If you can't eat everything you want, you can at least accessorize with a few delicious desserts.