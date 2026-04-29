The Biggest Celebrity Weight-Loss Transformations Of 2026 (So Far)
When it comes to the glitz and glamour of Tinseltown, many of the industry's biggest stars are often put under a microscope and held to unrealistic beauty standards. Their personal up-and-downs are scrutinized by the media. Oftentimes, these famous faces undergo stunning physical transformations, whether doing so for health reasons, for a specific role they got casted in, or just because they felt like it. The use of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic have spread like wildfire across Hollywood, and many celebrities have turned to the medications to help shed unwanted pounds. For some, they rediscovered their confidence, and for others, it was there all along.
However, some stars have also embarked upon their respective health journeys the old-fashioned way, prioritizing their fitness and eating habits to achieve their slimmer figures. Regardless of the methods, many of these prominent figures have been open and honest about their weight loss, showing off their svelte physiques and weight-loss transformations in 2026.
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy's transformation was on full display when she stole the show in March at the 2026 Academy Awards, looking radiant as ever. When she reunited with her "Bridesmaids" cast mates at the Oscars, audiences quickly noticed McCarthy's svelte frame in her gorgeous glittery gown that accentuated her slim waist.
McCarthy has openly discussed her weight-loss journey and how she gradually lost 95 pounds over the years, doing so by mindful eating and creating healthier habits for herself. She had struggled with her body image since she was a teenager, per Woman's World, and once she entered Hollywood, the comedian was told she wouldn't find work unless she shed some pounds, (via People). After trying an extreme diet in 2003 during her "Gilmore Girls" days, McCarthy eventually made the decision to instead gradually work on her health journey.
"Everybody's always kind of working on something," she told Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM. "And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this.'" McCarthy remains an advocate for body positivity, joking to Refinery29 that if her body is "the most interesting thing about me," then she's going to "go have a lavender farm in Minnesota and give this up."
Lizzo
Music sensation Lizzo is another celebrity who has slowly worked on shedding pounds, the Grammy winner revealing on Instagram that she had lost 16% of her body fat while on her health journey. She has documented her weight loss on social media and showed off her slimmer figure in a slew of bold outfits including a pink jersey minidress, setting the internet on fire with her ensemble and slimmer figure. Lizzo began focusing on her weight and mental health following a tumultuous 2023, in which she was accused of misconduct by her back-up dancers.
The scandal left Lizzo "severely depressed" and "deeply suicidal," the singer revealing in a poignant Substack article she penned that also discussed her binge-eating tendencies, grief, and complex relationship with her body. "After talking to a few therapists I discovered that my weight had been a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a super hero suit to protect me through life," she wrote.
"My weight, like my hair, represented time. It stored energy. And I wanted to release myself from it. So from that moment on any weight on my physical body that was subtracted was not a pound 'lost' but a pound 'released.'" Lizzo's weight loss transformation compelled her to address Ozempic gossip, the chart-topper denying the rumors in a playful Instagram video she captioned with, "When you finally get the Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."
Amanda Bynes
Former Nickelodeon legend Amanda Bynes has undergone quite the transformation in recent years, the actor prioritizing her mental and physical health after a period of personal setbacks. She has been candid about her weight-loss journey and has discussed taking Ozempic to shed pounds, showing off her thinner figure in the streets of Los Angeles in March 2026. Bynes had recently begun pursuing a career in music and revealed on TikTok that she's lost 33 pounds with a GLP-1.
She has kept her fans updated on her ongoing weight loss journey and experience with Ozempic, writing in a since-deleted Instagram story, (via US Weekly), in December 2025, "I usually don't like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs but now I've lost 28lbs on ozempic! I'm down to 152lbs. I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!" Amanda Bynes hasn't shied away from showing off her Ozempic transformation, as photos of the star and her boyfriend Zachary Khan have circulated online show her looking happy and confident.
Bynes' personal triumphs with her health goals are refreshing for fans to see, as she previously got candid about the pitfalls of fame and her highly-publicized struggles. "I have no fear of the future. I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here," she told Paper.
Mindy Kaling
Actor, producer, and writer extraordinaire Mindy Kaling has been turning heads with her jaw-dropping weight loss. "The Office" alum looked svelte during appearances at the 2026 Academy Awards and the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. Kaling has revealed that she participates in 20 miles of running/cardio a week and weight lifts with her trainer, all the while juggling raising three young children.
In an interview with Today in 2022, Kaling discussed her transformation and shared that dieting never worked for her and felt too restrictive. "I'm someone who, since I was 14-years-old, have been on some kind of mission to look a certain way," she shared, adding that "nothing has ever been sustainable." Kaling credited moderation as being the key to her fitness goals. "I feel like I am someone who uses my own work and comedy obviously to spread joy and a message of inclusivity, in what I do, and that's really important to me."
Unsurprisingly, Mindy Kaling's jaw-dropping weight-loss transformation has sparked questions of GLP-1 use, though she has yet to address the rumors. She has remained vocal about the importance of her fitness journey, which she called a "big commitment" to People. "I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."
Jonah Hill
Funny man-turned-dramatic actor Jonah Hill is no stranger to undergoing impressive transformations for both his craft and personal reasons, and he once again caused a buzz with his weight loss. While doing a press tour for his dark comedy film "Outcome," Hill looked trimmer than ever while attending interviews, his thinner physical appearance setting social media ablaze.
Hill has been honest about how fame has affected his confidence and body image, as his weight has largely fluctuated throughout his Hollywood career. "The media kept being really brutal about my weight," he said in his documentary "Stutz," per People. "It was just kind of free game for anyone to sort of hit my sore spot. It made me so defensive — like almost anticipating someone saying something mean. I'd be so angry."
Hill has gradually been losing weight throughout the past few years, and though he has been accused of being one of the most extreme cases of "Ozempic face" in Hollywood, he remains adamant that he achieved his lighter frame through dieting and physical activities like jiu-jitsu and surfing. To celebrate how far he's come physically, Hill got a new tattoo in 2021 that read "Body Love" on his shoulder, his newfound body positivity and self-love on full display.
Vanessa Hudgens
Disney darling Vanessa Hudgens married former professional baseball player Cole Tucker in 2023. The couple welcomed their first child in 2024 and second in November 2025. Hudgens has opened up about her postpartum weight loss on social media, sharing a heartfelt and relatable Instagram post about being able to fit into her pre-pregnancy clothes, "That moment in post partum where your pants finally fit again." She had previously called out the "disrespectful" comments surrounding her body during her first pregnancy.
While making an appearance on the She Pivots podcast in 2024, Hudgens got candid about how hurtful pregnancy rumors can be. "I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she said, the actor garnering unwanted comments about her body after sharing photos from her bachelorette party. "And I was like, 'That is so rude. I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and, like, am a real woman and have a real body."
She urged people to stop commenting on women's bodies, adding that women "deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies." Hudgens' Instagram post was met with appreciation from her fans (specifically fellow mothers), many relating to her postpartum struggles. "I think I cried when this finally happened (crying laughing face) some will never fit again tho," "Yellowjackets" star Sammi Hanratty wrote, while others expressed their joy in Hudgens sharing her progress.
Barbie Ferreira
Best known for portraying Kat Hernandez for two seasons in the HBO sensation "Euphoria," Barbie Ferreira has always been confident no matter her size but has truly transformed over the past year. She has condemned Hollywood's fixation on her and women's bodies and called it "rage bait" and "boring" while appearing on an episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in April 2026. "It's not just me. Every actress right now is being put under a microscope of being too skinny or too big," she told host Amanda Hirsch.
"It's all rage bait. If you can find something to rage bait about, it's more effective in the algorithm." Ferreira later criticized the world's relentless fascination with a person's body, stating in the interview that "People are just obsessed with looks and it's not good for the psyche for anyone." She has refused to comment on how she achieved her slimmer figure, though she remains an advocate for body positivity.
Barbie Ferreira's stunning transformation has been on full display recently, as she dominated the runway in her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in October 2025 and showed off her trim frame while promoting the horror film "Faces of Death." She called her Victoria's Secret appearance "a crazy side quest" in an Instagram post, sharing sexy snapshots of her on the runway.
Luke Combs
Chart-topping country crooner Luke Combs embraced a healthier lifestyle and has lost a reported 30 pounds, as per Parade, wanting to shed the weight for both his future and his family. He has been honest about his ongoing weight struggles (which he has had since childhood) and finding a healthy balance with his eating habits. Combs shared that becoming a first-time father in 2022 ultimately inspired him to take his physical health more seriously on "The Zane Lowe Show."
"I wanna be runnin' around the yard with my children," he said on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "I wanna take my son on an elk hunt when he's 16 years old and hike up a mountain when I'm in my late 40s. I wanna do that with him." Combs developed OCD and anxiety during his adolescence, and he realized his symptoms were getting worse in 2024, prompting him to assess his health. After consulting a doctor, the singer cut out gluten and he not only noticed a change in his mental health but also his appearance.
Combs has remained steadfast in his fitness journey, wanting to always be present in his family's life. "Longevity is the goal," he said to ABC News. "Every day you get to spend with those guys is really fun and tough, and you need to be your best self to take care of them the way that you feel like they deserve to be taken care of."
Alison Hammond
British T.V. personality Alison Hammond is known for her warm and bubbly attitude and currently serves as a co-presenter for the beloved baking competition series "The Great British Bake Off," and her fans have been blown away by her recent weight loss. Hammond has slowly lost 11-stone (154 pounds), per Women's Health, and has shot down speculation that she used Ozempic to achieve her svelte frame, notes People.
"Listen. People are going to assume anything. They weren't happy with me being big; they weren't happy with me being small," Hammond told The Telegraph, revealing how she had been diagnosed with pre-diabetes. "It makes me laugh when I see comments like 'Alison is so skinny now'. I'm still overweight! I'm a size 20! I'm by far not at my ideal weight for my height. But the main thing is my diabetes is now in the optimum range."
Hammond has detailed her fitness routine, explaining how she does weights, boxing, circuit training, and pilates to shed the pounds and keep herself feeling good. The vivacious personality has shared her workouts on her Instagram, documenting her fitness transformation and praising her trainer. Hammond has also expressed how she isn't done when it comes to her weight loss goals and urges people to not comment on women's bodies so freely, warning of the harm such commentary can inflict.
Amy Schumer
After shocking the world with her initial weight loss in 2025, actor and comedian Amy Schumer is remaining devoted to her weight loss journey, admitting to taking GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro to assist her. She previously discussed how her Cushing's Syndrome diagnosis motivated her to get serious about her health, as did the birth of her son. Schumer first showed off her weight loss following her separation from husband Chris Fischer in 2025.
She looked noticeably slenderer when attending the premiere of the documentary "Lorne" in April 2026, and Amy Schumer's remarkable physical transformation on full display at the event. Schumer previously shared on The Howard Stern Show how she had tried Ozempic for a period of time but its side effects made her physically weak.
In a now-deleted Instagram video from 2025, Schumer shared how Mounjaro has had a positive impact on her physical and emotional wellbeing. "My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. I want to 'get down' more, if you know what I mean," she teased, per People.
Jelly Roll
In January 2026, Grammy-winner Jelly Roll reached his 275 pound weight loss goal. Men's Health published a video announcing the impressive milestone for the popular performer. Jelly Roll shared how he had started his health journey at 540 pounds and was down to 265 pounds. The singer also received a spread in the magazine chronicling his efforts and showcasing his phenomenal physique.
In the revealing interview, Jelly Roll detailed how he only used a GLP-1 medication for two weeks before quitting the drug, instead setting out to focus solely on his mental and physical health by utilizing a wellness clinic. He found a dependable therapist and began going to the clinic Ways2Well, making it his mission to not lose weight but instead get healthy and stronger.
"I was a prisoner to my own body. Dude, wiping my a** was a problem. Washing myself properly was a problem. Getting in cars. Every decision I made in life had to be based on my weight," he said to Men's Health. His fitness journey has helped him feel more comfortable and capable in his own skin, Jelly Roll telling the outlet that it's, "Just a dramatically different world."
Christopher Schwarzenegger
The son of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger has been looking his trimmest yet and has shown off his impressive fitness gains. "I tried everything. I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school," he shared of his adolescence experience during a panel discussion at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit, (via People). "It's not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error."
Christopher Schwarzenegger's weight-loss transformation has been ongoing for the past few years. Schwarzenegger finally decided to take his health seriously following a trip to Australia in 2019, per OK! Magazine, during which he was unable to participate in a lot of activities because of his weight. He has lost over 100 pounds over the course of five years, notes Men's Health, and said he even dropped 30 pounds when he gave up bread for Lent in 2025, adds Today.
His famous father has applauded how far he has come on his fitness journey, the elder Schwarzenegger telling The Sunday Times, "We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is. So that is of course fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation."
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