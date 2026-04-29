The Biggest Celebrity Weight-Loss Transformations Of 2026 (So Far)

Melissa McCarthy's transformation was on full display when she stole the show in March at the 2026 Academy Awards, looking radiant as ever. When she reunited with her "Bridesmaids" cast mates at the Oscars, audiences quickly noticed McCarthy's svelte frame in her gorgeous glittery gown that accentuated her slim waist.

McCarthy has openly discussed her weight-loss journey and how she gradually lost 95 pounds over the years, doing so by mindful eating and creating healthier habits for herself. She had struggled with her body image since she was a teenager, per Woman's World, and once she entered Hollywood, the comedian was told she wouldn't find work unless she shed some pounds, (via People). After trying an extreme diet in 2003 during her "Gilmore Girls" days, McCarthy eventually made the decision to instead gradually work on her health journey.

"Everybody's always kind of working on something," she told Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM. "And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this.'" McCarthy remains an advocate for body positivity, joking to Refinery29 that if her body is "the most interesting thing about me," then she's going to "go have a lavender farm in Minnesota and give this up."