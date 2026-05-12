The Emotional Story Behind How Bill Gates' Son Rory Got His Middle Name

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Choosing the best baby name can be daunting. Is it going to be a classic name? Something more creative and unique? Should it honor a loved one? The final option is what Melinda Gates ultimately went with when she named her son Rory John Gates. It wasn't a family name, but rather the name of a friend. In the philanthropist's 2025 book "The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward," Melinda wrote about her dearly departed best friend John Neilson and why it was important to her that her son bore his name. She met Neilson at Microsoft; they both started working there in 1987. The duo, and their respective spouses, quickly became close friends.

As Melinda sweetly recalled, "I once told John that next to our children and families, Bill and I considered our relationship with John and Emmy [Neilson] to be one of the most important things in our life." So, when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, it understandably had a massive impact on both Melinda and Bill. Worse, Neilson's disease progressed at the same time that Melinda was pregnant with her son. Before she went to be induced, the expectant mother stopped by his hospice bedside. It was there that she told Neilson that her son would share his name.