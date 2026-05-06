The Sweetest Item In Matthew Perry's Estate Auction May Be A Letter From Jennifer Aniston

The Matthew Perry Estate Auction was announced on May 5, 2026, two and a half years after "Friends" star Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. Heritage Auctions has announced that they will facilitate the charitable event alongside the Matthew Perry Foundation, and there is one item that will be auctioned off, in particular, that is sure to have "Friends" fans emotional.

According to the Matthew Perry Foundation, the nonprofit organization aims to "honor Matthew's enduring legacy of compassion for those struggling with substance use disorder. Our mission is to combat stigma and create pathways to recovery, ensuring no one is left behind on their journey to healing." For an amazing cause like this one, The Matthew Perry Estate Auction has put some items up for bidding that will surely interest the massive fanbase of "Friends." More than 20 of Perry's own scripts will be available, as well as scripts signed by other cast members. Perry's personal replica of the series' famous yellow frame from around the apartment door's peephole will be up for sale, as well, along with the Screen Actors Guild Award he took home in 1995.

Yet, there is one particularly special bit of memorabilia that one lucky (and presumably wealthy) winner will take home. Featured in the auction is a "Friends" photo album that happens to include a handwritten letter from "Jenny" (or Jennifer Aniston), and it's a beautiful one.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).