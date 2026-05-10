Meet The Four Husbands Of I Love Lucy's Vivian Vance

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The beloved TV sitcom "I Love Lucy" was a cultural phenomenon, and was the most-watched show on television throughout most of its run. The series, which premiered in 1951, redefined what TV shows could be, and featured groundbreaking storylines including pregnancy and interracial marriage. The series starred Lucille Ball and her real-life husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, as well as their best friends, Ethel Mertz and her husband, Fred Mertz, played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley.

Many of the show's episodes poked fun at Fred and Ethel's marriage, which they often joked had grown stale after 25 years together. However, like Lucy and Ricky, Fred and Ethel's love endured all hardships over the run of the series. The same could not be said for Vivian Vance's real-life marriages, as the celebrated actress was actually married four times throughout her life — including a very early, short-lived marriage when she was just an aspiring theater actress.

Vance was born in 1909 in Kansas and moved away from home as a teenager to pursue her dreams of being a performer. It was during this time that she began dating and eventually tied the knot with her first husband, Joseph Shearer Danneck Jr., in 1928, when she was just 19 years old.

Not much is known about Danneck Jr., according to the 1999 book "Meet the Mertzes," though he listed his occupation as "theater work" on their marriage certificate in Dubuque, Iowa, where they got hitched. The marriage only lasted a short while before she was soon abandoned by her husband, and they officially divorced in 1931. Interestingly, Danneck's life would end not long after when he was shot in a duel with a business rival in Detroit in 1935.