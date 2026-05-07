Meg Ryan & Dennis Quaid's Son Jack Reportedly 'Never Gave Up' On Mending Their Bond & It 'Finally Paid Off'
It's no secret that Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's son, Jack Quaid, grew up to be absolutely gorgeous, not to mention incredibly successful. Between his breakout role in "The Boys," prominent parts in major franchises like "Scream" and "Star Trek," and even his gig voicing an animated version of Superman, Jack has firmly established himself as a major name in the current generation of Hollywood. That's not to say that he's forgotten where he came from, though, as it's also well known that he has great respect for both of his famous parents. That being said, Dennis and Meg themselves famously don't have much patience for each other. Hence, their messy 2001 divorce. However, despite seeing his parents split at a young age, Jack reportedly remained dedicated to mending their bond — and from the sound of things, his efforts are finally yielding results.
In April 2026, an anonymous source told InTouch Weekly that Dennis and Meg were finally "back on speaking terms," and that they largely had their famous son to thank for that. "Dennis and Meg had been known to have an extremely chilly relationship post-divorce, with not a lot changing over the last 25 years. It was a nasty split and the resentment between them was always real and present," the insider explained.
However, they added that the exes were able to put all that aside so they could both attend Jack's wedding to his co-star of "The Boys," Claudia Doumit. "[I]f and when they become grandparents in the next few years, they're able to sit down and be civil to one another," the source told InTouch Weekly. What's important to note is that the wedding itself wasn't enough to make Dennis and Meg coexist. Rather, it was apparently the result of years of careful work on Jack's part.
What Jack Quaid has said about his parents' divorce
According to the source that spoke to InTouch Weekly in April 2026, many members of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's circle were forced to pick a camp when the celebrity couple broke up all those years ago. Their son, however, refused to take sides, and after spending much of his life carefully maneuvering what was no doubt a tricky situation, Jack Quaid was able to get them back in the same room for his wedding day. "[He] never gave up on the idea that his parents could put the past behind them and reach a new level of understanding," the insider said, adding, "It took a while, but his disciplined, even-handed approach to dealing with both of them has finally paid off, right as he's ready to start a family of his own!"
Jack himself previously opened up about his parents' divorce during an appearance on Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss' "Allegedly" podcast in March 2016. "It's one of those weird ages for your parents to get divorced," said Jack, who was about nine years old when Dennis and Meg's split was finalized in 2001. "You're old enough to know what's going on, but young enough to be kind of naïve about it. It's a whole deal," he continued.
The fact that he couldn't stand in a grocery store checkout line without seeing headlines about his parents on the magazine rack certainly didn't help. However, it seems that Jack has always preferred to focus on the things that his parents have in common, rather than the things they don't. "The thing that's nice about it, something that I'm really grateful to have, is they share this enthusiasm for telling stories and acting," he said. Perhaps they'll start sharing more soon.