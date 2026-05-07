Meg Ryan & Dennis Quaid's Son Jack Reportedly 'Never Gave Up' On Mending Their Bond & It 'Finally Paid Off'

It's no secret that Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's son, Jack Quaid, grew up to be absolutely gorgeous, not to mention incredibly successful. Between his breakout role in "The Boys," prominent parts in major franchises like "Scream" and "Star Trek," and even his gig voicing an animated version of Superman, Jack has firmly established himself as a major name in the current generation of Hollywood. That's not to say that he's forgotten where he came from, though, as it's also well known that he has great respect for both of his famous parents. That being said, Dennis and Meg themselves famously don't have much patience for each other. Hence, their messy 2001 divorce. However, despite seeing his parents split at a young age, Jack reportedly remained dedicated to mending their bond — and from the sound of things, his efforts are finally yielding results.

In April 2026, an anonymous source told InTouch Weekly that Dennis and Meg were finally "back on speaking terms," and that they largely had their famous son to thank for that. "Dennis and Meg had been known to have an extremely chilly relationship post-divorce, with not a lot changing over the last 25 years. It was a nasty split and the resentment between them was always real and present," the insider explained.

However, they added that the exes were able to put all that aside so they could both attend Jack's wedding to his co-star of "The Boys," Claudia Doumit. "[I]f and when they become grandparents in the next few years, they're able to sit down and be civil to one another," the source told InTouch Weekly. What's important to note is that the wedding itself wasn't enough to make Dennis and Meg coexist. Rather, it was apparently the result of years of careful work on Jack's part.