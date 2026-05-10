Photos Of Charlize Theron's Ultimate '90s Makeup Looks
Charlize Theron is arguably a style icon of every era, especially with her fashion moments in her 40s. Newer fans, however, might not know just how much she dominated the '90s beauty look. As her first credited role was the character Tina in "That Thing You Do!", which came out in 1996, she wasn't a big name in the industry in the first half of the decade.
Despite being a newbie, Theron quickly made her mark. And how well she suited 1990s fashion and beauty trends definitely didn't hurt. After her first on-screen performance, she picked up more and more roles. A few more projects from the late 1990s that she worked on include "2 Days in the Valley," "The Devil's Advocate," "Mighty Joe Young," and "The Cider House Rules."
Her fashion is iconic even today. Still, even after decades of great fashion, beauty, and on-screen performances, we couldn't help but put a spotlight on her '90s looks in particular.
Charlize fully embraced the bold '90s look
In late 1997, Charlize Theron embraced a modern femme fatale look as she arrived at the premiere of her film "The Devil's Advocate." For the event in Los Angeles, Theron wore a form-fitting bright red dress with a deep-V neckline. But her makeup for the night was just as eye-catching.
Theron matched her lips to the dress with a deep red lipstick, while her green eyes were highlighted by black eyeliner and mascara. She also had the '90s signature thin eyebrows, a style Theron had throughout most of the decade.
A pixie cut was her signature look for a time
The next year, Charlize Theron continued to rock her edgy pixie cut hair that was well-suited to her face and natural beauty. While she slowly grew her hair out throughout 1998, for a time, the pixie cut was her signature look.
During one outing in early 1998, Theron showed off her talent for '90s beauty with a smoky eye and a dark, lined lip. Paired with red cheeks and her thin eyebrows, she was the quintessential 1990s woman. Considering her impressive talent for transforming into characters, including real-life figures like Megyn Kelly, it's no surprise that she so perfectly emulated the 1990s style.
She pulled off the thin eyebrows and glossy lips
As the decade came to a close, Charlize Theron's hair got longer and her eyebrows got a little thinner. In 1999, she attended the Vogue Fashion Awards in a one-shoulder dress, while her makeup was a bit of '90s glam.
With her longer curly blonde hair partially pinned back, Theron's thin brows were on full display. But she softened the severe look with simple mascara and a glossy, soft pink lip color. The subtler beauty let the sparkling dress she wore that night shine.
Charlize tried out the icy eyeshadows of the era
When she took center stage at the 1998 New York Film Festival screening of the movie "Celebrity," Charlize Theron was a walking symbol of '90s fashion and makeup. She attended the event with short blonde hair half up and successfully showed off the popular trend of icy eyeshadow colors.
Theron had light blue eyeshadow that illuminated her green eyes, paired with pink blush and a softer dark pink lip color. Of course, she went for a glossy lip that perfectly fit the decade. As for her fashion that night, Theron had on a fitted silver dress with a black shawl on top.
She occasionally went for simpler and softer makeup
In 1996, Charlize Theron starred in one of her earliest projects, "2 Days in the Valley," which also starred James Spader, Jeff Daniels, and other major names. At the premiere of the film, Theron went for a softer outfit and makeup combo, looking more like the popular preppy girl at school than the alternative/edgy kid as she did with her style later in the decade.
She wore her long brown hair in a low-key updo, while her makeup was equally subdued. She had on a light pink lip color and a little bit of eyeshadow, although the cooler, metallic color of the eye makeup was a giveaway that this was a '90s look.
She donned smoky eyes and a dark lip color on a date
Alongside her growing acting career, Charlize Theron gained attention in the late 1990s when she started dating Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins. The two went public with their romance in 1998, and during a date night for the premiere of "Meet Joe Black," the two looked adorable while posing for photos.
For Theron's fashion that night, she had on a black outfit with a feathered collar, while her makeup consisted of a statement smoky eye and dark, glossy lip. She also had her curly blonde hair framing her face in a way that made the intense 1990s makeup look less severe.
The actress made the bold red lip trend her own
The former couple, who broke up in the early 2000s after a few years together, attended a formal charity event in late 1998. At the gathering, Charlize Theron was the embodiment of 1990s Hollywood glam, wearing a bright red lip that drew the eye.
While she also rocked the thin eyebrows of the era, they fit well with the rest of the makeup, which also included a soft yet icy eyeshadow color. For clothing, she wore a simple black strapless dress and diamond earrings, while Stephan Jenkins accompanied her as her date in a simple suit. The elegant look at such a star-studded event proved how far she'd come since pivoting away from her previous career as a ballerina.