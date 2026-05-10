Photos Of Charlize Theron's Ultimate '90s Makeup Looks

Charlize Theron is arguably a style icon of every era, especially with her fashion moments in her 40s. Newer fans, however, might not know just how much she dominated the '90s beauty look. As her first credited role was the character Tina in "That Thing You Do!", which came out in 1996, she wasn't a big name in the industry in the first half of the decade.

Despite being a newbie, Theron quickly made her mark. And how well she suited 1990s fashion and beauty trends definitely didn't hurt. After her first on-screen performance, she picked up more and more roles. A few more projects from the late 1990s that she worked on include "2 Days in the Valley," "The Devil's Advocate," "Mighty Joe Young," and "The Cider House Rules."

Her fashion is iconic even today. Still, even after decades of great fashion, beauty, and on-screen performances, we couldn't help but put a spotlight on her '90s looks in particular.