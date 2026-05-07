Full House, Fuller Family: Candace Cameron Bure Shares Exciting Family Update

Natasha and Bradley Perry announced their expanding family eight months after their Malibu nuptials. Believe it or not, though, this news was a long time coming for Candace Cameron Bure. In a 2020 interview with Closer, Bure had a lot to say about Natasha's love life and her eagerness for grandkids. Despite the fact that Natasha was just 21 years old at the time, Bure told the outlet her daughter "doesn't do enough dating." "I love that because she's picky in a good way. She's not going to date anyone just to date them, but momma's still waiting," she said with a laugh, adding, "I'm starting to be that annoying mom that's like, 'Come on, you're almost 22. I need grandchildren!' I mean, I need a husband for her first, but then grandchildren!"

Evidently, Natasha didn't try to rush things. So, it's easy to imagine how ecstatic Bure is that the time has finally come. And Natasha is surely equally excited. When she tied the knot with Bradley, she told People, "I personally can't wait to have little Bradleys running around ... Starting a life together is going to be the most incredible journey that I can't wait to embark on. He's just my person."