Full House, Fuller Family: Candace Cameron Bure Shares Exciting Family Update
Brace yourselves, OG "Full House" fans: you're about to feel really, really old. D.J. Tanner is going to be a grandma. Or, more accurately, former "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure is about to be, as she puts it, "a Candy Gram," per Instagram.
Last month, Bure took to Instagram to share 50th birthday pics that proved she's aging like fine wine. This month, she's got something even more exciting to share on social media. Bure posted a photo of her 27-year-old daughter, Natasha Perry, posing with hubby Bradley Perry. The couple, who tied the knot in September, sipped out of "Mama" and "Dada" mugs, and Natasha showed off her baby bump. "I'm gonna be a Candy Gram!!!!!!" Bure captioned the photo with some celebratory emojis for good measure. It's clear just how excited Bure is about this news. She shared it on her Instagram grid just an hour after Bradley and Natasha's joint post. The pair included a few more pics from the parents-to-be photoshoot, and Bradley captioned the photo, "Our dream role."
Natasha and Bradley Perry's little one will surely be loved
Natasha and Bradley Perry announced their expanding family eight months after their Malibu nuptials. Believe it or not, though, this news was a long time coming for Candace Cameron Bure. In a 2020 interview with Closer, Bure had a lot to say about Natasha's love life and her eagerness for grandkids. Despite the fact that Natasha was just 21 years old at the time, Bure told the outlet her daughter "doesn't do enough dating." "I love that because she's picky in a good way. She's not going to date anyone just to date them, but momma's still waiting," she said with a laugh, adding, "I'm starting to be that annoying mom that's like, 'Come on, you're almost 22. I need grandchildren!' I mean, I need a husband for her first, but then grandchildren!"
Evidently, Natasha didn't try to rush things. So, it's easy to imagine how ecstatic Bure is that the time has finally come. And Natasha is surely equally excited. When she tied the knot with Bradley, she told People, "I personally can't wait to have little Bradleys running around ... Starting a life together is going to be the most incredible journey that I can't wait to embark on. He's just my person."