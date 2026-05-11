The Landman Scenes Billy Bob Thornton Struggles To Film With Sam Elliott

Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott have known each other a long time. In fact, Thornton considers Elliott an inspiration and a hero, which should have made filming scenes with Elliott in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" both comforting and familiar, as the veteran actor was brought in for Season 2 to play Thornton's father, T.L. But Thornton, who plays gritty oil executive, Tommy Norris, revealed the exact opposite to Variety, admitting that he really struggled with his scenes. "Some of the hardest stuff I had to do was when I had to be abrupt to, or even mean with, Sam Elliott. Sam and I are old, old friends. He's been like a pop to me since I've known him in the '80s."

Thornton continued, "He's been a mentor, a friend and everything. Sometimes, knowing the other human, it's not as easy to just go for it, but you have to. You have to go 100%." Thornton and Elliott's onscreen father-son relationship is certainly complex and rooted in emotional turmoil so both actors had to dig deep in their performances to work through their baggage. According to TVLine, Thornton spoke at the PaleyFest 2025 in New York about having to be tough on his real-life hero while the cameras were rolling, "One of the hardest things to do as an actor is to be either mean or disrespectful to someone that you love so much in real life," Thornton said. "Sam and I both feel that. So every time we did a scene together, we would always hug each other, and he'd go, 'I love you, buddy.'"