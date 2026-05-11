Annie Guthrie's Mom Nancy Played A Big Role In Choosing Her Career Path

"Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's difficult year took a terrifying twist in February 2026 when her mom was reported missing. As the search continues, more details have been unearthed about Nancy Guthrie's impact on both Savannah and her older sister Annie Guthrie. Specifically, she credited their beloved mother as a major contributor to Annie's decision to pursue a career in writing.

Speaking to Women's Quarterly, in May 2013, Annie shared, "My family was book-centered. In junior high I always hid in the library at lunch time to avoid the other kids. I think writing is just what young readers begin to do. There was never a decision. My Mom always made us keep diaries." She also "grew up identifying as a writer" even while considering other artistic endeavors such as painting.

This seed appears to have also been planted in Savannah, as she went on to become a journalist and co-anchor on "Today." Annie's writing career thus far has consisted of publishing a book of poems entitled "The Good Dark" alongside winning several rewards including an Academy of American Poets Prize. Annie is also a jewelry maker and even published a book on the process in 2001.