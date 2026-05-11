Annie Guthrie's Mom Nancy Played A Big Role In Choosing Her Career Path
"Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's difficult year took a terrifying twist in February 2026 when her mom was reported missing. As the search continues, more details have been unearthed about Nancy Guthrie's impact on both Savannah and her older sister Annie Guthrie. Specifically, she credited their beloved mother as a major contributor to Annie's decision to pursue a career in writing.
Speaking to Women's Quarterly, in May 2013, Annie shared, "My family was book-centered. In junior high I always hid in the library at lunch time to avoid the other kids. I think writing is just what young readers begin to do. There was never a decision. My Mom always made us keep diaries." She also "grew up identifying as a writer" even while considering other artistic endeavors such as painting.
This seed appears to have also been planted in Savannah, as she went on to become a journalist and co-anchor on "Today." Annie's writing career thus far has consisted of publishing a book of poems entitled "The Good Dark" alongside winning several rewards including an Academy of American Poets Prize. Annie is also a jewelry maker and even published a book on the process in 2001.
Savannah Guthrie and her older sister are super close
Annie Guthrie's relationship with missing mom Nancy Guthrie was under the microscope as the police struggled to find actionable leads, but by all accounts their family is incredibly close. Over the years, Savannah Guthrie has been quite candid about it in both her books and during public appearances alike. In 2020, the TV personality confirmed to People that she and Anna became especially close after both welcoming children. "She teaches me the rules of the road," the "Today" show co-host quipped at the time.
Since their mother's disappearance in early 2026, Savannah proudly told former "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb, in her first onscreen interview, that she and her siblings were a united front, noting, "We are a unit. And I talked about how brilliant my brother is. But my sister is equally brilliant, and also has special powers of intuition and faith and language and depth and heart."
Unfortunately, Nancy remains missing at the time of writing, with little in the way of leads. The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement to Us Weekly on May 4, 2026 indicating that the investigation was still ongoing and they were collaborating with the FBI accordingly.