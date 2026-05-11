Shania Twain's Cutest Moments With Her Husband, Caught On Camera

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud have the cutest relationship, which they can't help but flaunt in public. Many of their sweetest moments have been captured on camera as they kiss in public and have fun together in many different ways. Seeing how adorable they act together will warm your heart.

Although they are precious now, Twain and Frédéric's love story came out of heartbreak. Before meeting him, the "Any Man of Mine" singer was married to producer Robert "Mutt" Lange, which ended in a bitter divorce in 2010 after Lange cheated on Twain with her secretary and friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Does that last name sound familiar? That's because Marie-Anne is the ex-wife of Frédéric, who was also hurt by the cheating. Twain and Frédéric fell in love in the wake of tragic circumstances and ended up tying the knot in 2011.

In May 2011, Twain told Redbook that she fell for her now-husband after seeing how he handled the affair. "I got to observe Fred going through the same thing I was, and I admired how he handled it," she said. "That is where I fell in love with him, because he was so exemplary in every way." In December 2022, she told People that she and Frédéric bonded because of the "deep scars in common." She added, "We were a big part of each other's healing."