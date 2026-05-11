Shania Twain's Cutest Moments With Her Husband, Caught On Camera
Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud have the cutest relationship, which they can't help but flaunt in public. Many of their sweetest moments have been captured on camera as they kiss in public and have fun together in many different ways. Seeing how adorable they act together will warm your heart.
Although they are precious now, Twain and Frédéric's love story came out of heartbreak. Before meeting him, the "Any Man of Mine" singer was married to producer Robert "Mutt" Lange, which ended in a bitter divorce in 2010 after Lange cheated on Twain with her secretary and friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Does that last name sound familiar? That's because Marie-Anne is the ex-wife of Frédéric, who was also hurt by the cheating. Twain and Frédéric fell in love in the wake of tragic circumstances and ended up tying the knot in 2011.
In May 2011, Twain told Redbook that she fell for her now-husband after seeing how he handled the affair. "I got to observe Fred going through the same thing I was, and I admired how he handled it," she said. "That is where I fell in love with him, because he was so exemplary in every way." In December 2022, she told People that she and Frédéric bonded because of the "deep scars in common." She added, "We were a big part of each other's healing."
Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud were caught getting cozy
Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud looked lovey-dovey at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2, 2023. Twain grabbed her husband's cheek and leaned in close, with one sexy, thigh-high boot-clad leg wrapped over the other. He wrapped his hand around her elbow and leaned in, clearly as enamored with her as she is with him. It's clear these two didn't just have an awards show on their minds!
Frédéric Thiébaud gazes adoringly at Shania Twain
Frédéric Thiébaud looked like a real-life version of the heart-emoji as he gazed adoringly at his wife at the 16th Zurich Film Festival on September 26, 2020. Dressed in a black suit with a bow tie, he wrapped one arm around Shania Twain's shoulders and smiled at her as she turned to look at the camera. She coordinated with him in a white blazer and black leather pants, with one hand holding a white purse while hugging her man.
Shania Twain kisses Frédéric Thiébaud
Shania Twain shared a steamy kiss with husband Frédéric Thiébaud during Twain's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on June 2, 2011, where she was honored with a star. Twain, who looked gorgeous in a white silk shirt and black pants, grabbed Thiébaud's face with both hands and tilted her head for a smooch. Thiébaud, looking dashing in a dark gray pin-striped suit with a blue shirt, reciprocated by grabbing her shoulder and kissing her back. These two really are the cutest couple.
Shania Twain only has eyes for husband Frédéric Thiébaud
After Kim Kardashian officiated a wedding between her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and "The White Lotus" star Lukas Gage on April 26, 2023, Shania Twain sang "You're Still the One" to the happy couple. Afterward, they all posed for a picture together, but Twain only had eyes for her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, as she leaned in to kiss him on the cheek in this sweet photo shared on Instagram. Even though Appleton and Gage's marriage didn't last — they divorced in November 2023 — it was still a beautiful moment.
Frédéric Thiébaud and Shania Twain take a romantic boat ride together
Frédéric Thiébaud defines "happiness" as a romantic boat ride with his wife, Shania Twain, according to a July 24, 2019, Instagram post. The dreamy snap shows Twain and Thiébaud sitting side by side at the front of a boat at sunset. They each had one arm around the other and one raised to the sky, which was awash in pink, purple, and yellow colors reflected on the water below. It's such a picture-perfect moment and another example of how cute these two are.
Frédéric Thiébaud and Shania Twain go to Greece with their dog
During some downtime, Frédéric Thiébaud and Shania Twain took a trip to Greece with their adorable Pomeranian named Sapphire. "Lovely time in 🇬🇷 with my girls 😍," Thiébaud captioned the photo on Instagram on August 2, 2024. They looked so relaxed in matching white shorts, with Thiébaud hugging Twain and Twain holding Sapphire as they posed on a bridge over the water, with the sun setting in the background.
Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud celebrate New Year's Eve together
Shania Twain kicked off the New Year in 2025 with an intimate celebration with husband Frédéric Thiébaud. In a photo shared on Instagram on January 1, 2025, Thiébaud held Twain's black leather pants in both hands as he leaned in close to her face at a table with a bottle of champagne. She held his face close to hers, leaning back and smiling as she cuddled up close to her husband in this romantic moment.