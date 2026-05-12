15 Adorable Photos Of Kate Middleton & Prince William, From Every Year Of Their Marriage

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, have had to deal with near incessant romance rumors in recent years, with things like the royal couple's body language being picked apart by people on social media, all with the purpose of sniffing out a scandal that has refused to materialize. Indeed, all signs seem to indicate that the couple is still going strong after 15 years of marriage.

It only feels like yesterday when tens of millions stopped what they were doing to watch a girl from Bucklebury walk down the aisle of Westminster Abbey and begin her stunning transformation into one of the most photographed — not to mention scrutinized — women on the planet in April 2011. The newly minted couple stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony in front of all the attendees and obliged the crowd with an endearing kiss ... or two. Middleton had waited a long time for the proposal (garnering the distasteful nickname of "Waity Katie" from certain parts of the media) but by all accounts, 15 years and three children on, the future king and queen are making it look easy.

Sure, it's a long way from the Cartier Halo Tiara and the gilded carriage where this story began, but that's just the point. What the Wales family has built over the past 15 years is sturdy — the kind of sturdy that survives the queen's death and Kate and the king's cancer diagnoses. Here are photos from every year of that marriage, proving the cynics and the rumor mill wrong.