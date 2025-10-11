How Prince William And Kate Middleton's Body Language Has Changed Through The Years

In 2004, Princess Catherine was just a normal girl. She studied at the University of St. Andrews, took part in charity events, and oh, her boyfriend was Prince William — not that many people knew it for sure. At the time, William, who was also a student at St. Andrews, made a deal with the press; there was to be no media interference in his life and no coverage of his college shenanigans. This meant that it was difficult for the tabloids to confirm whether the rumors of a romance between William and a certain brunette were true, and William was free to date Catherine in relative peace. When William and Catherine went on a ski vacation that spring, however, everything changed.

The couple were photographed skiing downhill together in Klosters, Switzerland, and their chemistry was so electric, there was no denying the truth. William's body language was particularly exuberant as he looked at Catherine. She, in turn, seemed very comfortable by the prince's side. As royal expert Katie Nicholl put it in a piece for Vanity Fair, "As the T-bar arrived, William helped Kate on, and they glided up the steep mountain, ski poles in their hands. The shot of William gazing lovingly at Kate that was published in The Sun newspaper on April 1, 2004, was no April Fools' joke." The cat was out of the bag.