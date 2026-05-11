Charlize Theron Completely Changed Her Look With These Bold Hair Transformations
When it comes to modern day Hollywood stars, there are few A-listers who even come close to Academy Award winner Charlize Theron's level. The South African stunner has enjoyed a stellar career that has taken a lot of unexpected twists and turns. Theron almost starred in the '90s cult classic "Showgirls," but ultimately went another route, taking on movies like "The Devil's Advocate" and "The Cider House Rules." What's more, she's also known for bringing top-tier looks to the red carpet, frequently blending classic glamour with edgy vibes.
Throughout her career, Charlize Theron has undergone a stunning transformation and has never shied away from playing around with her style and hair choices. She has tried everything from a platinum pixie cut to vintage-inspired waves, and even managed to make a bowl cut sexy thanks to her unwavering self-assuredness.
Suffice to say, Theron certainly doesn't seem too precious about her hair. She has repeatedly proven she's willing to chop off her tresses for the right role or even dye her hair an unexpected shade. The acclaimed star has had a wide range of hairstyles throughout the years, becoming a hair chameleon and knocking it out of the park with her unforgettable cuts and colors.
Charlize Theron rocked a platinum pixie cut in the '90s
Charlize Theron landed her breakthrough performance when she starred alongside Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino in 1997's "The Devil's Advocate," the film helping introduce the South African beauty to American households. She dazzled in a platinum pixie cut while promoting flick. While making the movie, Theron also gave method acting a try. "I realized on that film that that was definitely not a process that was gonna work for me. There was something so exhausting about it. My life was miserable," she said on the "Smartless" podcast in 2022. A pixie cut, however, sure does work for her.
The future award winner shook up her pixie style with a darker 'do
After donning a bright blond pixie cut, Charlize Theron decided to play around with her color and dyed her hair black, the hue complimenting her fair skin and light eyes. Theron was riding high on the box office success of "The Devil's Advocate" and followed up the performance with roles in "Mighty Joe Young" and "The Cider House Rules." During this period, Theron unsuccessfully sued Playboy magazine for featuring photos of her on its cover without her consent, the actor having taken the pictures when she was an unknown model.
Charlize Theron grew out her tresses into a layered chin-length bob
When Charlize Theron began growing out her pixie cut in 1999, she embraced a warmer blond tone. She wore a chin-length bob for "The Cider House Rules," which was a critical and commercial success and earned Theron a Satellite Award nomination. Though Theron and Tobey Maguire butted heads during the film's production, they eventually grew on each other, not unlike a pixie cut growing into a bob. "I love Tobey. I'm kind of glad we had that experience on that movie. It teaches you different things," she told V Magazine in 2016 (via Daily Mail).
Charlize Theron captured '30s elegance in The Legend of Bagger Vance
Charlize Theron was the picture of 1930s elegance and sophistication when she starred opposite Matt Damon and Will Smith in the 2000 sports film "The Legend of Bagger Vance." In the flick, she played Southern belle Adele Invergordon, and she sported pencil thin eyebrows — a look that was popular during the '30s. Of course, this look was all the rage in the '90s too, and Theron knew it all too well. As she told InStyle in 2023 (via People), it's the one beauty trend she regrets to this day. "I'm still recovering from that," she joked.
She was a sexy siren with blunt blond bangs in 2000
For the 2000 premiere of "Reindeer Games," Charlize Theron returned to her long blond tresses and added some blunt blond bangs to the mix. While she looked every bit the A-list star, she has said that at that point in her career, she struggled to land projects that she actually liked. But at the very least, she was able to team up with directors she enjoyed working with. As she said in a 2004 interview with Vogue, "'Reindeer Games' was not a good movie but I did it because I loved [director] John Frankenheimer."
At the Italian Job premiere she stunned in floaty blond waves
In 2003, Charlize Theron arrived at the premiere for the star-studded caper "The Italian Job" wearing voluminous curls and side-swept bangs. The flick was a turning point for her career, as it gave her a chance to show the world that she's a full-fledged action star. "It was insane but it was so much fun," Theron told the BBC at the time. "It was like this constant competition between me and Mark [Wahlberg] and Jason Statham, and I have to say, I walked away with my head held high."
She was a vintage vision at the 2004 Golden Globe Awards
In 2003's "Monster," Charlize Theron played real-life serial killer Aileen Wournos, and her performance earned accolades left and right. For the Golden Globes, which took place in January 2004, she wore a dreamy, soft yellow Christian Dior gown and was a sun-kissed goddess with pinned back blond curls. Theron won the Golden Globe for best actress that night, edging out heavy hitters like Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, and she looked like a classic Hollywood star-meets-'00s Hollywood star in all the right ways.
Charlize Theron embodied classic Hollywood glamour at the 2004 Oscars
Charlize Theron made history when she became the first South African actor to win the Academy Award for best actress in 2004. For her aforementioned performance in "Monster," she underwent a dramatic physical transformation that involved gaining 30 pounds, shaving her eyebrows, and wearing airbrushed-on makeup that made her skin look damaged. When she arrived at the Academy Awards, it was hard to believe we were looking at the same person. Wearing her hair in bright blond finger waves and rocking an instantly iconic Oscars dress — a curve-hugging, glittering Gucci gown — she once again brought the old-meets-new Hollywood glam.
In 2005, Charlize Theron looked elegant in an angular bob
When Charlize Theron took an angular bob out for a spin at the 2005 Emmy Awards, she looked chic as can be. She followed up her work in "Monster" in the drama "North Country," which chronicled a woman's groundbreaking sexual harassment lawsuit. Theron has spoken out about her own experiences with sexism in Hollywood, telling Harper's Bazaar in 2022 that she remembered one male director early in her career blatantly objectifying her during a fitting. "And it was just so obvious that it was to do with my sexuality and how f***able they could make me in the movie," she said.
In 2006, Charlize Theron sported very 1920s waves
Charlize Theron went with yet another throwback look when she showed up to a Hollywood event in 2006 wearing delicate '20s inspired curls and an ashy blond hue. She took a much-deserved break from the big screen during the year but still had fun hitting red carpets and taking swings with her style and hair. "I feel like there shouldn't be any faux pas," Theron told People in 2023 when asked about fashion regrets. "I really feel like if you just go by how you feel and how much you love it, then it's not a faux pas."
Charlize Theron commanded the red carpet with a dark and sleek ponytail
The ultimate style chameleon, Charlize Theron ditched her blond tresses in favor of a raven hue that made her green eyes pop. In 2007, Theron established the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in an effort to help combat HIV/AIDS and support African youth, an effort that was near and dear to her heart. "As a young girl I witnessed this epidemic just ravaging South Africa," she said at a dinner for the nonprofit in 2017, as reported by Forbes. "A lot of people were handed the death sentence for something that was completely preventable."
The action star returned to her signature blond with face-framing layers
Charlize Theron returned to her signature blond locks and donned face-framing layers after being named the United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2008. Theron has long promoted efforts to end violence against women, a deeply personal cause for the actor. When she was 15, her mother shot and killed her father in self-defense. This traumatic and tragic incident led Charlize Theron to become a champion against domestic violence. "I think these things should be talked about because it makes other people not feel alone," she told The New York Times in 2026.
She channeled fellow blond bombshell Jean Harlow with a bold lip and waves
Never one to play it safe with her style, Charlize Theron attended a screening of her 2009 film "The Road" looking oh-so vampy in all the right ways. Her blond hair was parted to the side and pulled into a chic updo with finger waves, and she wore smoky eye makeup and a bold red lip. The whole vibe was reminiscent of Hollywood legend Jean Harlow.
Charlize Theron's headband and pinned-up curls look was too dreamy
For the 2012 Golden Globes, Charlize Theron wore a soft pink Dior gown, a glittering headband, and pinned-up curls in a loose side bun. Now, this was not just any headband, mind you. Theron, who was nominated for her performance in the dramedy "Young Adult," sported a vintage Cartier diamond headpiece from the 1920s. Regarding her dreamy chignon, hairstylist Enzo Angileri told The Hollywood Reporter, "We saw an image of the dress weeks before the Globes and wanted a look that would complement it."
She rocked long and sleek tresses at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards
For the 2012 MTV Movie Awards, Charlize Theron kept her tresses sleek and sexy. As Enzo Angileri, the hairstylist behind this look, told Hello! magazine, "Sometimes, a simple look is very powerful, but when you go simple, you need your hairstyle to be impressive — luxurious, soft and shiny."
Theron was there to both present an award and promote "Snow White and the Huntsman," in which she played the villain, Queen Ravenna. "I saw a great challenge in taking something that was so iconic and turning it upside down and shaking it up a little bit," she said in Interview magazine in 2012.
Charlize Theron wore a chic pixie cut at the 2013 Oscars
Charlize Theron showed up to the 2013 Academy Awards with a fierce pixie cut, the actor chopping off her locks in preparation for her butt-kicking part in 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road." Theron has been rather candid about how dangerous this movie role was, as legendary director George Miller is not only a demanding filmmaker, but the flick involved some pretty intense stunts — a number of which she performed. "It was a long, long shoot. I have never done anything that needed that kind of endurance, and I don't think I ever will [again]," she told Far Out magazine in 2022.
Charlize Theron grew her pixie out into a fun and flirty bob
After her scene-stealing performance as Furiosa in "Mad Max: Fury Road," Charlize Theron began growing her pixie cut out and opted for a fun, flirty, and voluminous bob for the premiere of the comedy "A Million Ways to Die in the West." Theron was able to let loose and take on a more light-hearted role in the project. "I'm not a very overly dramatic person; I'm a bit of a dork," she said on "Today" in 2014. "Everybody who knows me always says, 'Why don't you do comedy? You fall really well!'"
Charlize Theron sported a braided updo at the premiere of Dark Places
Charlize Theron can truly do any 'do, and she further proved this when she sported a braided hairstyle in 2015. The actor looked sweet with the simple hair choice, which she wore while attending the premiere of her film "Dark Places." Theron both starred in and produced the project; she formed her production company Denver & Delilah along with her mother back in 2003. As she told AnOther magazine in 2026, "I'm a grown-a** woman. I do want a little bit of control over my own destiny in the art that I make."
She went bright platinum blond at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival
Charlize Theron rocked her brightest blondest hair yet when she attended the 2016 Cannes Film Festival with bright platinum blond hair, representing her film "The Last Face," which competed for the prestigious Palme d'Or. While attending the festival, she had an icy reunion with her ex-boyfriend Sean Penn, whom Theron had dated for two years and even sparked engagement rumors with. "I did not 'almost get married to Sean', that's such bulls***," Theron said to Howard Stern in 2020 (via People). "No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated."
Charlize Theron looked elegant in a refined bun on the red carpet
In classic Charlize Theron style, she commanded the red carpet when she wore a refined bun paired with a sheer black blouse and exposed bralette while promoting 2017's "Atomic Blonde." In the adrenaline-pumping flick, Theron portrayed a fearless MI6 agent and underwent rigorous training. "I'm coordinated because I was a dancer, and I definitely have movement memory, but I've never been a fighter," she told Variety in 2017. "I'm also really tall and a girl. That tends to make you look like you're Big Bird."
She donned Bettie Page bangs and raven locks in 2019
Lest you think Charlize Theron doesn't have more hairstyles up her sleeve, in 2019 she showed up to the "Long Shot" premiere" with dark brown locks with Bettie Page-inspired bangs. "Long Shot," a political rom-com, also starred Seth Rogen. "[I was] incredibly intimidated to work with her, not just because of how talented she is," Rogen said at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast in 2022, as reported by The Independent. "I was literally physically intimidated to be around her, because she murders people in every movie she does."
She wore an edgy bowl cut at the premiere of The Addams Family
Charlize Theron debuted arguably her edgiest hairstyle yet when she showed up with a bold, multi-colored bowl cut to the premiere of "The Addams Family" in 2019. Theron made the drastic change to her hair for "F9," which began filming that year. It seems safe to say she has fun trying new 'dos. "I know a lot of women are very attached to their hair but I'm not, weirdly," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2023. "For me, it's no issue to cut it all off or do weird s*** to it."
The Oscar winner dazzled in deep brown tresses and side-swept bangs
Charlize Theron has proven she looks great as a blond, brunette, and everything in between. While promoting the 2022 Netflix film "The School for Good and Evil," she once again sported deep brown tresses with sleek, side-swept bangs. As celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel said of changing up Theron's look in a 2022 People interview, "Sometimes we think we need to go light for summer but going dark can bring out the color of your eyes and frame your face."
Charlize Theron dominated a structured blazer and slicked back hair
While attending the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, Charlize Theron looked fab in a structured power suit and wore her blond hair slicked back. The edgy 'do not only matched her ensemble, but put her next-level visage on full display. That same year, she chatted with Allure about getting older and the speculation about whether or not she's had work done. "I'm like, 'B***h, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"
Charlize Theron's dramatic side part brought the gala glam
Charlize Theron channeled screen siren Veronica Lake when she had a peek-a-boo hair moment while attending a Baby2Baby gala in 2024. She wore her long, light blond locks straight and sleek with a side part, her hair strategically covering part of her face. Needless to say, she committed to bringing the glam; after the event, Theron posted some snaps of her look on Instagram and quipped, "Finally out of my sweats."
She proved she's the queen of the bob at the Apex premiere
Charlize Theron once again proved she's the queen of a sexy bob, showing up at the premiere of 2026's "Apex" with tousled blond tresses which just skimmed her jawline. Her outfit for the event was also a win: She not only opted out of wearing a top underneath her blazer, instead sporting a dramatic pleated collar. Unsurprisingly, the whole look got tongues wagging and this side-swept bob is sure to inspire trips to the salon far and wide.