Charlize Theron Completely Changed Her Look With These Bold Hair Transformations

When it comes to modern day Hollywood stars, there are few A-listers who even come close to Academy Award winner Charlize Theron's level. The South African stunner has enjoyed a stellar career that has taken a lot of unexpected twists and turns. Theron almost starred in the '90s cult classic "Showgirls," but ultimately went another route, taking on movies like "The Devil's Advocate" and "The Cider House Rules." What's more, she's also known for bringing top-tier looks to the red carpet, frequently blending classic glamour with edgy vibes.

Throughout her career, Charlize Theron has undergone a stunning transformation and has never shied away from playing around with her style and hair choices. She has tried everything from a platinum pixie cut to vintage-inspired waves, and even managed to make a bowl cut sexy thanks to her unwavering self-assuredness.

Suffice to say, Theron certainly doesn't seem too precious about her hair. She has repeatedly proven she's willing to chop off her tresses for the right role or even dye her hair an unexpected shade. The acclaimed star has had a wide range of hairstyles throughout the years, becoming a hair chameleon and knocking it out of the park with her unforgettable cuts and colors.